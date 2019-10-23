comscore New Realme 1, Realme U1 update brings Dark mode, October security
  • Home
  • News
  • New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch
News

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

News

The latest Realme U1 and Realme 1 software updates bring Dark Mode, a redesigned notification centre style, October security patch and more.

  • Published: October 23, 2019 12:48 PM IST
realme u1 review logo box back

Earlier this month, Realme rolled out a security patch update for the Realme X smartphone. Now, the brand has released a software update for the Realme 1 and Realme U1 devices. Both the Realme handsets have received a security update for the month of October. The software update brings Dark Mode, a redesigned notification centre style and more.

Apart from these, the update adds a new Realme laboratory, and a new data switch in the notification panel. As per the changelog of both the phones, it also adds an app cloner support for more third-party apps. Realme U1 and Realme 1 users now also get a manual lock function, which one can access by long-pressing the power button. The update also brings Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature, and an optimized system interface.

Both the updates offer similar features and security patches. But the Realme U1’s update also includes partial scene camera effect optimization. The Chinese company is rolling out the software updates over-the-air (OTA) in a staged manner. Realme users can check whether they have received the update or not in the phone’s setting section. The latest Realme 1 update bumps up the software version number to CPH1861EX_11_C.45. The other phone’s ColorOS 6.0 update comes with version number RMX1831EX_11_C.15.

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

Also Read

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

Besides, Realme X’s software update also has added features like Digital Wellbeing, manual lock by long-press the power button. The company has also included date and weather widget, and redesigned the notification centre style. It added customizable data consumed reminders as well. The Realme X users can now also swipe left or right to remove the message prompt after receiving it.

Features Realme 1 Realme U1
Price 8990 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
OS Android Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160x1080pixels 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP 25MP
Battery 3,410mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 12:48 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 1

Realme 1

8990

Android Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
13MP
Realme U1

Realme U1

5

8999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Airtel tops download speeds; Jio offers best 4G coverage: OpenSignal
Telecom
Airtel tops download speeds; Jio offers best 4G coverage: OpenSignal
The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

Gaming

The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

News

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

News

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K TV goes on sale at 1PM on Amazon India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K TV goes on sale at 1PM on Amazon India

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report

Xiaomi Redmi K20 getting MIUI 11 update in India

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording

News

Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording
New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

News

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 21: Top deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 21: Top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X 50 इंच आज दोपहर 1 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: 1,199 रुपये में Redmi Note 7 Pro को खरीदने का मौका

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: दोनों सेल में कौन है बेहतर

Xiaomi ने प्रीमियम HiFi hybrid ईयरफोन को किया लॉन्च

Huawei Diwali Offers: 20 हजार के डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन, फ्री मिलेगी 17 हजार की स्मार्टवॉच

News

Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording
News
Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording
Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

News

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera
New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

News

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch
Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report

News

Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report
Xiaomi Redmi K20 getting MIUI 11 update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 getting MIUI 11 update in India