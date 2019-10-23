Earlier this month, Realme rolled out a security patch update for the Realme X smartphone. Now, the brand has released a software update for the Realme 1 and Realme U1 devices. Both the Realme handsets have received a security update for the month of October. The software update brings Dark Mode, a redesigned notification centre style and more.

Apart from these, the update adds a new Realme laboratory, and a new data switch in the notification panel. As per the changelog of both the phones, it also adds an app cloner support for more third-party apps. Realme U1 and Realme 1 users now also get a manual lock function, which one can access by long-pressing the power button. The update also brings Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature, and an optimized system interface.

Both the updates offer similar features and security patches. But the Realme U1’s update also includes partial scene camera effect optimization. The Chinese company is rolling out the software updates over-the-air (OTA) in a staged manner. Realme users can check whether they have received the update or not in the phone’s setting section. The latest Realme 1 update bumps up the software version number to CPH1861EX_11_C.45. The other phone’s ColorOS 6.0 update comes with version number RMX1831EX_11_C.15.

Besides, Realme X’s software update also has added features like Digital Wellbeing, manual lock by long-press the power button. The company has also included date and weather widget, and redesigned the notification centre style. It added customizable data consumed reminders as well. The Realme X users can now also swipe left or right to remove the message prompt after receiving it.

Features Realme 1 Realme U1 Price 8990 8999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core OS Android Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160x1080pixels 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 25MP Battery 3,410mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline