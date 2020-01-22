comscore Realme Buds Air Neo live images reveal micro-USB charging | BGR India
New Realme Buds Air Neo live images reveal similar design, micro-USB charging

The Realme Buds Air Neo was teased along with a Realme UI video. The TWS earphones are expected to be affordable versions of the Realme Buds Air.

  Published: January 22, 2020 10:04 AM IST
Realme-Buds-Air-Neo

Oppo sub-brand Realme launched the Buds Air along with the mid-range Realme X2 last year. The Apple Airpod resembling Buds Air was launched at a price of Rs 3,999 with good sound and a bunch of features. Realme Buds Air launched as a popular choice for customers in India looking for affordable true wireless earbuds. Now, the company is looking to launch another pair of TWS earbuds called the Realme Buds Air Neo.

According to a recent listing on the Taiwanese NCC (National Communication Commission), Realme is now set to launch the new Realme Buds Air Neo – a version of the truly wireless earbuds that will be even more affordable than the original Buds Air. The certification doesn’t offer a peek into the exact features or specifications of the new earbuds. However, we do have a few live images that show exactly what the Buds Air Neo will look like.

Watch: Realme Buds Air Review

The Realme Buds Air Neo closely resemble the original Buds Air. There are a few design differences evident though. One of these is the inclusion of a micro-USB port for charging rather than the USB-C port found on the original model. Further, while the case of the buds looks pretty much the same, it is possible that Realme will not include wireless charging on the Buds Air Neo. Wireless charging was a surprising and welcomed addition to the original Realme Buds Air. However, the cost-cutting on the Neo makes its inclusion unlikely.

Realme Buds Air specifications

The original Realme Buds Air features dual microphones with ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation Technology). The buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and supported Type-C and Qi wireless charging. There is 17-hour battery life and the earphones feature optical sensors for wear detection and touch controls.

Realme Buds Air Neo teased in Realme's new UI video

These included double-tapping to answer a call and playing/pausing music and triple tapping to skip songs. Pressing and holding one side of the earphones would launch your voice assistant and would decline calls. Pressing and holding both sides would toggle gaming mode. It is currently unknown if the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo will also offer all these features.

  Published Date: January 22, 2020 10:04 AM IST

