New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch
New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

The Realme C2 has started receiving a new software update in India. It brings the latest Android security patch and more.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 4:30 PM IST
Realme has released a new software update for its entry-level Realme C2 device. It brings 2019 Android security patch for the month of November. This means that the Chinese company is making Realme C2 devices more secure with the software update. The new update bumps up the software version to RMX1941EX_11.A.20. It also fixes the touch respond issue.

The new update that Realme C2 ha started receiving is 1.98GB in size. The software update is rolling out right now in a staged manner. The staged roll-out will ensure that Realme can easily catch any hidden bugs and pause the update. To clarify, in case of device users find a system-breaking bug, the company can stop it from affecting more devices.

Besides, last month’s Realme C2 update added Dark mode, and Realme Laboratory to test new features. It allowed users to switch between SIMs directly from the notification center. The software update also introduced the option to choose between a global search or notification center if the user swipes down from the home screen. Realme also removed a reminder in the software after users enabled a hotspot.

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched in India in the month of April. The handset comes with a dewdrop notch display, and 4,000mAh battery. It features a dual-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The phone also offers support for Chroma Boost and one can also record slow-mo videos.

Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 4:30 PM IST

