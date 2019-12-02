Realme has released a new software update for its entry-level Realme C2 device. It brings 2019 Android security patch for the month of November. This means that the Chinese company is making Realme C2 devices more secure with the software update. The new update bumps up the software version to RMX1941EX_11.A.20. It also fixes the touch respond issue.

The new update that Realme C2 ha started receiving is 1.98GB in size. The software update is rolling out right now in a staged manner. The staged roll-out will ensure that Realme can easily catch any hidden bugs and pause the update. To clarify, in case of device users find a system-breaking bug, the company can stop it from affecting more devices.

Watch: Realme 5s First Impressions

Besides, last month’s Realme C2 update added Dark mode, and Realme Laboratory to test new features. It allowed users to switch between SIMs directly from the notification center. The software update also introduced the option to choose between a global search or notification center if the user swipes down from the home screen. Realme also removed a reminder in the software after users enabled a hotspot.

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched in India in the month of April. The handset comes with a dewdrop notch display, and 4,000mAh battery. It features a dual-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The phone also offers support for Chroma Boost and one can also record slow-mo videos.

Features Realme C2 Price 5999 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline