New Realme Pad tablet with stylus support said to launch soon

Realme recently launched the Realme Pad mini and now, the company is reportedly planning to launch a top-end Realme Pad powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. Realme vice president, Xu Qi has teased the new tablet device and claimed it to be the “king of tablets”. The teaser image shows the rear portion of the tablet. Also Read - Realme Pad mini, Buds Q2s to go on sale at today 12 noon: Price, offers and more

According to sources, this upcoming tablet will feature a high-resolution QHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The battery is said to be around 8,360 mAh best for two days of backup. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini review: Looks good but fails to impress

It is expected to launch in China first by the end of this month alongside the Naruto special edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 150W and later expand to other markets like India. Also Read - Realme Smart TV X FHD series with 24W Dolby speaker setup launched in India

To recall, Realme recently launched the Realme Pad Mini with an aluminum alloy body with a 7.6mm thin profile. It comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ full screen LCD display with a nano-edge, a resolution of up to 1340 × 800 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent, and a peak brightness of 360 nits.

On the performance front, the Realme Pad Mini is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T616 system-on-chip that clocks a top speed of up to 2.0GHz. This processor is coupled with the Mali G51 GPU reaches clock speeds of up to 750MHz. Additionally users get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space. It also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dirac Certification and an adaptive surround sound. The newly launched tablet runs Android 11-based realme UI for Pad.

Talking about the camera, the Realme Pad Mini sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. You also get a 6,400mAh battery that features support for 18W quick charging technology and reverse charging technologies. Additional features include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G connectivity. It comes in Grey and Blue colour variants.