comscore New Realme Pad tablet with stylus support said to launch soon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Realme Pad Tablet To Arrive With Snapdragon 870 And 120hz Display
News

New Realme Pad tablet to arrive with Snapdragon 870 and 120Hz display

News

The upcoming Realme tablet will feature a high-resolution QHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Realme-Pad-Mini-1

New Realme Pad tablet with stylus support said to launch soon

Realme recently launched the Realme Pad mini and now, the company is reportedly planning to launch a top-end Realme Pad powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. Realme vice president, Xu Qi has teased the new tablet device and claimed it to be the “king of tablets”. The teaser image shows the rear portion of the tablet. Also Read - Realme Pad mini, Buds Q2s to go on sale at today 12 noon: Price, offers and more

According to sources, this upcoming tablet will feature a high-resolution QHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The battery is said to be around 8,360 mAh best for two days of backup. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini review: Looks good but fails to impress

It is expected to launch in China first by the end of this month alongside the Naruto special edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 150W and later expand to other markets like India. Also Read - Realme Smart TV X FHD series with 24W Dolby speaker setup launched in India

To recall, Realme recently launched the Realme Pad Mini with an aluminum alloy body with a 7.6mm thin profile. It comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ full screen LCD display with a nano-edge, a resolution of up to 1340 × 800 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent, and a peak brightness of 360 nits.

On the performance front, the Realme Pad Mini is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T616 system-on-chip that clocks a top speed of up to 2.0GHz. This processor is coupled with the Mali G51 GPU reaches clock speeds of up to 750MHz. Additionally users get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space. It also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dirac Certification and an adaptive surround sound. The newly launched tablet runs Android 11-based realme UI for Pad.

Talking about the camera, the Realme Pad Mini sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. You also get a 6,400mAh battery that features support for 18W quick charging technology and reverse charging technologies. Additional features include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G connectivity. It comes in Grey and Blue colour variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2022 4:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch
Top films, series arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more this weekend

Photo Gallery

Top films, series arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more this weekend

Here are the top 5 compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Photo Gallery

Here are the top 5 compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

India s mobile download speed rises, fixed broadband speed lags in April

Telecom

India s mobile download speed rises, fixed broadband speed lags in April

Netflix is giving users early access to original content to gather feedback

News

Netflix is giving users early access to original content to gather feedback

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Realme Pad tablet with stylus support said to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

Here are the top 5 compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV300: Here are the top 5 compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Beware! Hackers can use Bluetooth to steal your Tesla, smartphones

How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchap step by step tutorial

BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

5G टेक्नोलॉजी अगले 15 साल में भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था में करेगी 35 लाख करोड़ रुपये का योगदान: पीयूष गोयल

Realme GT Neo 3T अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च! 64MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

BSNL के सस्ते 90 दिन की वैलिडिटी वाले प्लान, कीमत 36 रुपये से शुरू

Instagram Stories का बदलने वाला है अंदाज, ज्यादा पोस्ट हो जाएंगे हाइड

फैन्स का दिल जीतने आ रही 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 बाइक, जानिए कब होगी लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchat, Watch this short tutorial here

Features

How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchat, Watch this short tutorial here
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone

Hands On

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone
BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India

Features

BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India
WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know

News

WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999