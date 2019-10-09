New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

Realme has released a new software update for its Realme X smartphone. The newly released update adds September 2019 Android security patch along with other improved features. It brings RMX1901EX_11.A.08 version number. After downloading the update, you will see features like Digital Wellbeing, manual lock by long-press the power button. The company has also included date and weather widget, and redesigned the notification centre style.

It adds customizable data consumed reminders as well. The Realme X users can now also swipe left or right to remove the message prompt after receiving it. The new software update also optimizes the smart assistant interface and other features. It also fixes the issue of the camera rising up during a WhatsApp call. Besides, the Realme X will receive the latest Android 10 OS update in the first quarter of 2020, as per the roadmap that Realme shared on Twitter.

To recall, the Realme X smartphone was launched earlier this year with a pop-up selfie camera. The handset’s key highlights are an edge-to-edge display, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and more. There is also a dual-camera setup (48-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

The device flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is no annoying notch or punch-hole. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The prices of the Realme X in India start from Rs 16,999. This price is for the variant with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. The top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,999.

Features Realme X Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

