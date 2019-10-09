comscore New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
  • Home
  • News
  • New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
News

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

News

The newly released Realme X update adds September 2019 Android security patch along with other improved features. It brings RMX1901EX_11.A.08 version number.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 4:42 PM IST
Realme XT Review (8)

Realme has released a new software update for its Realme X smartphone. The newly released update adds September 2019 Android security patch along with other improved features. It brings RMX1901EX_11.A.08 version number. After downloading the update, you will see features like Digital Wellbeing, manual lock by long-press the power button. The company has also included date and weather widget, and redesigned the notification centre style.

It adds customizable data consumed reminders as well. The Realme X users can now also swipe left or right to remove the message prompt after receiving it. The new software update also optimizes the smart assistant interface and other features. It also fixes the issue of the camera rising up during a WhatsApp call. Besides, the Realme X will receive the latest Android 10 OS update in the first quarter of 2020, as per the roadmap that Realme shared on Twitter.

To recall, the Realme X smartphone was launched earlier this year with a pop-up selfie camera. The handset’s key highlights are an edge-to-edge display, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and more. There is also a dual-camera setup (48-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The device flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is no annoying notch or punch-hole.  There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The prices of the Realme X in India start from Rs 16,999. This price is for the variant with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. The top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,999.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 4:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone
News
Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone
New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

News

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

News

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

News

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

News

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update
Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

News

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India
Realme X2 Pro India launch in December, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

News

Realme X2 Pro India launch in December, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms
Instagram dark mode rolling out

News

Instagram dark mode rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile ने मचाई धूम, एक हफ्ते में पार किया 10 करोड़ डाउनलोड्स का आंकड़ा

BSNL के 429 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान पर मिलेगा 1.5GB एक्स्ट्रा डाटा, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 64MP क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 16 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

रियलमी का पहला फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन Realme X2 Pro भारत में दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च

त्योहारों के दौरान ई-कॉर्मस कंपनियों की बिक्री 42,000 करोड़ रुपये ज्यादा होगी : रेडसीर

News

Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone
News
Essential Project Gem smartphone images show a unique, tall smartphone
New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

News

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update
Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

News

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India
BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

News

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data