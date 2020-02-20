comscore New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more
New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

The latest Realme X update brings the long-requested added support for Jio and Airtel VoWiFi calling feature to the device.

  Updated: February 20, 2020 4:04 PM IST
Realme X

Realme is rolling out a new software update for the Realme X devices in India. The update brings the latest February 2020 security patch along with some major bug fixes. It also brings stability improvements and VoWiFi support. The newly released ColorOS 6 update also optimizes some third-party applications. However, it still doesn’t bring Android 10 OS, although Realme has already begun working on it. Read on to know more about it.

The Realme X update carries the software version RMX1901EX_11_A.12 and is about 220MB in size. As per the changelog, the update brings the long-requested added support for Jio and Airtel VoWiFi calling feature. It also fixes some known bugs and improves the device’s overall system stability. Additionally, the new software has updated some third-party applications to the latest version.

The latest February 2020 security patch further fixes several high and critical security issues in the device. This vulnerability could have enabled a local attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission code.

As per the company’s forum, the OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. So, it could take a while before reaching all Realme X units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by visiting the Settings > Software Update menu.

Realme X features, specifications

To recall, the Realme X was launched with a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme X has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,765-mAh battery and comes with an in-display fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

  Published Date: February 20, 2020 4:03 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 20, 2020 4:04 PM IST

