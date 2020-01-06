comscore Realme X2 and X2 Pro get December security patch update in India
The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro have started receiving an update that brings security patch for the month of December (2019).

realme x2 pro review cameras 2

Realme has rolled out a new software update for two smartphones. The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro have started receiving an update that brings security patch for the month of December (2019). It also adds a Dark mode toggle to the phones. The company recently released this update for those Realme users who are based in China. Now, the Realme X2 software update is also available in India.

Apart from the security patch and dark mode toggle, the update offers a few more things. The brand has tweaked the changelog a bit. The Realme X2 Pro update adds fast switch toggles of dark mode in the notification center. The Changelog also mentions that the update will add Notification Center and Status Bar. It also brings flash on call feature, and an HDR feature for the video mode. The new software update fixes partial issues to improve stability.

The Realme X2′ firmware optimizes the Nightscape mode for the front camera and voice call quality for third-party apps. It also optimizes the voice call quality of the third-party application. The company has also improved the Nightscape quality of the front camera. One will also notice that Realme has updated font change supporting in Theme Store.

Apart from these, the latest Realme update also adds dark mode fast switch toggles in the notification center.
It also brings personal hotspot data consumption display, and optimizes standby power consumption in partial scenarios. The brand has fixed the issue of low sound when connected to AirPods2 headset. It has also fixed the problem that the background of the WhatsApp application dialog is not clear in dark mode.

The issue of camera overexposure in some scenes has been fixed. The new builds for the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro come with version numbers RMX1992EX_11_A.17 and RMX1931EX_11_A.08, respectively. The updates are being released for a limited number of users, and the broader rollout will commence in the coming days if no bugs are found.

Features Realme X2 Pro Realme X2
Price 29999 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh
