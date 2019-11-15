Realme has already rolled out dark mode to a bunch of smartphones. The list includes Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, and Realme XT. The Realme X2 is the latest phone from the Chinese phone maker to get the Dark mode. This software update is available in Europe, and it is expected to hit all the Realme X2 units in the coming weeks.

It also brings an Android security patch for the month of October. The newly released update also adds Nightscape mode for the front camera. It bears version number RMX1993EX_11.A.15. The latest Realme X2 update comes with an updated charging animation. Now users can expand the notification center with a swipe down gesture anywhere on the home screen. Apart from the Dark mode, you also get Realme Laboratory. The company has also optimized partial AF out of focus.

Besides, just yesterday, the Realme XT units started receiving a new software update. It adds a nightscape mode for the front camera. The update also optimizes the wide-angle video quality of the rear camera. The brand has also optimized camera algorithms to minimize the noise in dark environments. It also optimizes the clarity of photos captured using the Ultra 64-megapixel mode. Realme has also fixed the crash issue while switching to Ultra 64-megapixel mode.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The changelog also mentioned optimization done to improve the photo clarity while using WhatsApp’s in-app camera interface. It improves the fingerprint recognition probability too. The Realme XT’s software update also fixes a bug that caused registration problems with a VoWi-Fi network to the partial carrier. It also fixes a partial display issue. The update comes with version number RMX1921EX_11.A.12.

Features Realme X2 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh