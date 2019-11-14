comscore New Realme XT update adds November 2019 Android security patch
New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera

Realme XT has started receiving a new software update that brings a bunch of camera-related optimizations as well as the November Android security patch.

Realme XT Review (9)

A few Realme smartphones recently received a software update that added Dark mode, November security patch among others. Now, the brand has pushed a software update for the Realme XT. It brings a bunch of camera-related optimization and enhancements as well as the November Android security patch. Read on to know more about the newly released update.

Realme XT software update details

To begin with, Realme XT‘s latest update adds a nightscape mode for the front camera. It optimizes the wide-angle video quality of the rear camera. The company has also optimized camera algorithms to minimize the noise in dark environments. The update also optimizes the clarity of photos captured using the Ultra 64-megapixel mode. It also fixes the crash issue while switching to Ultra 64-megapixel mode.

The changelog also mentions optimization done to improve the photo clarity while using WhatsApp’s in-app camera interface. It will also improve the fingerprint recognition probability. The latest Realme XT software update also fixes a bug that caused registration problems with a VoWi-Fi network to the partial carrier. It also fixes a partial display issue. The update comes with version number RMX1921EX_11.A.12.

The Realme XT users can manually check for the update in the phone’s Settings section. One can also download the update file from the company’s official update support page. To recall, the Realme XT was launched in India earlier this year. The handset is priced at Rs 15,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. This Realme phone comes with a 64-megapixel rear camera, 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 712 SoC and more.

Features Realme XT
Price 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

