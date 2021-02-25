comscore New IT rules to regulate social media platforms, OTT released
  • New IT rules for social media and OTT platforms, must remove content within 36 hours of govt legal order: IT Minister
New IT rules for social media and OTT platforms, must remove content within 36 hours of govt legal order: IT Minister

Social media platforms have been ordered to remove questionable content from their platform within 36 hours as per new IT rules.

As per the new Information Technology rules released by the Indian government, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and others have to remove content on their platforms as early as possible or within 36 hours after the government issues a legal notice.

These companies have also been informed to provide information regarding the violations that have been spotted on their respective platforms and also have to help with the investigations within 72 hours of a request by the authorities.

As per the new rules, the investigation regarding the takedown should also be concluded within 6 months of the content being taken down.

These platforms also have to inform the Indian government about the origin of the account, tweet, post that violates any of the new rules and guidelines.

What do the new rules say?

Minister of Information and Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that social media platforms must remove content that depicts an individual in a sexual act or conduct or any form of nudity is being displayed on the platform within 24 hours.

With these new rules, India is looking to regulate some of the questionable content that is being posted on these social media platforms, a practice that is also being followed by other big nations.

Just recently, Twitter had been ordered by the Indian government to take down certain posts and accounts which it though could provoke masses and lead to violence amid farmers protests.

RS Prasad also said that the origin of the accounts that have violated the platform rules should be held accountable and added that the government would not need these companies to disclose the content rather just the perpetrator who posted or sent the inflammatory content.

Social media, OTT platforms need to take responsibility

The order also says that these social media platforms and their intermediaries should also publish their rules, regulations and privacy policy on their website and app. They should also have a voluntary verification mechanism on their platform.

The order goes on to add that the intermediary should also inform the user not to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that is false, misleading and defamatory in nature.

These platforms also need to inform the users not to publish any information that may pose as being harmful to minors, infringes patents and violated the law.

Also, content that threatens unity, integrity, defence, security or sovereignty of India, friendly relations with foreign states.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2021 2:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2021 2:43 PM IST

