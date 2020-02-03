comscore New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch
New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch

The latest Galaxy A50 software update adds February 2020 security patch. A total of 12 Samsung devices will get the Android 10 update in April 2020, and this list also includes the Galaxy A50.

  Published: February 3, 2020 5:57 PM IST
While Samsung hasn’t rolled out the Android 10 update for Galaxy A50, the brand is at least releasing the latest security patches on a monthly basis. Samsung has already released the latest Android 10 update for a bunch of phones. A total of 12 Samsung devices will get the Android 10 update in April 2020, and this list also includes the Galaxy A50.

The latest Galaxy A50 software update adds February 2020 security patch. This is the fourth Samsung phone to be getting the February security patch. Phones like Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Note 10 have already received the February security patch. This Galaxy A50 update is being rolled out in nearly 15 European markets. These include Germany, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Greece, and Switzerland.

The new software update bumps up the software version to A505FNXXS4ATB1, Sammobile reports. You can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. The Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone is currently selling for Rs 14,999, and you can get it via Flipkart.

Samsung patent hints at three-part screen with curved edges on a phone

Besides, Samsung will roll out the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update to six devices in May 2020. These include Galaxy A8 Star, A10, A10s, A20, A30s, and M10s. Beyond this, the company will focus on older devices. Samsung will roll out the update to three devices in June including Galaxy On6, J6, and A20s. Galaxy S6+. J7 Duo, On8, J8, Tab S4, and Tab S5e will get the update in July.

Beyond this, Galaxy Tab A8, and Tab S5e will get the update in August. We are unsure if the Tab S5e is a typo or if it refers to a specific variant. Last but not least, the company will roll out the update to Tab A 10.5 (2018) and Tab A 10.1 in September. It also means that the rollout will set around the same time as the launch for Android R or Android 11.

Price 16990
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage
Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 5:57 PM IST

