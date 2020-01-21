New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings January security patch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 recently started receiving the Android 10 update. Now, the company has released a new software update for the Galaxy Note 9, which is based on Android 10. It brings the 2020 Android security patch for the month of January. Notably, this update is currently available for those users who are based in Germany. But, Samsung is soon expected to release the same update in other markets too.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update bumps up the software version to N960FXXS4DTA1. The update will fix five critical vulnerabilities that were recently discovered in the Android operating system. The latest Android 10-based update also patches 17 vulnerabilities that are affecting Samsung Galaxy phones, Sammobile reports.

If Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users haven’t yet received the notification for the update, then they can check for it in the phone’s setting section. You just need to open the Galaxy Note 9’s Settings section, find Software update, and then select Download and install. Users can even update their phones with the help of a Windows computer by downloading and flashing the latest firmware.

Samsung Android 10 update roll-out details

Separately, around 12 Samsung devices will get the Android 10 update in April 2020. These include Galaxy A6, A6+, A7 (2018), A9 (2018), A50, A50s, A70, A70s, A80, M30s, Tab S6, and Galaxy Fold. Samsung will roll out the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update to six devices in May 2020. These include Galaxy A8 Star, A10, A10s, A20, A30s, and M10s. Beyond this, the company will focus on older devices.

Samsung will roll out the update to three devices in June including Galaxy On6, J6, and A20s. Galaxy S6+. J7 Duo, On8, J8, Tab S4, and Tab S5e will get the update in July. Beyond this, Galaxy Tab A8, and Tab S5e will get the update in August.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price 67900 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 4,000mAh

