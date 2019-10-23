comscore New Samsung Galaxy S7 software update brings October security patch
New Samsung Galaxy S7 software update brings October 2019 security patch

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 brings October 2019 Android security patch. The update is currently available in a few markets only.

  Published: October 23, 2019 9:44 AM IST
Samsung has rolled out a new software update for its old Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone, which is impressive. This Samsung device is around three years old. The latest Galaxy S7 update is currently available in a few markets only. These include Colombia, Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Paraguay, and Brazil. The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 brings October 2019 Android security patch.

The update bumps the software version to G930FXXS6ESJA. This October security patch update comes a few weeks after the September update was released in a few markets. Sammobile reported that the newly released update fixes a critical Android OS vulnerability. Further, the company has released the software update only for the standard Samsung Galaxy S7. This further suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is yet to receive the same update.

But, Samsung is expected to push the October security update for this handset soon. Moreover, at the moment it is unknown as to when a similar type of update will be rolled out in the Indian market. Users will receive a notification once the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to Settings to manually check for and download the update.To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge smartphones in India back in March 2016. The launch came about a month after the global unveil at MWC 2016 in Barcelona.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is currently available for Rs 27,499. The handset offers a glass design and metal frame on the side. This phone from the company comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. It features a QHD Super AMOLED display. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S7 with a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-pixel auto-focus and PDAF. It offers support for optical image stabilization.

Samsung Galaxy S7 specifications

Features Samsung Galaxy S7
Price 43400
Chipset Exynos 8890 64-bit octa-core processors
OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow with TouchWiz UI
Display Super AMOLED display-5.1-inch-QHD (2560*1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 32GB storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP with f/1.7 lens aperture, Dual Pixel
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Battery 3,000mAh battery

  Published Date: October 23, 2019 9:44 AM IST

