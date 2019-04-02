comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • New 'smart' pyjamas for better sleep quality developed
News

New 'smart' pyjamas for better sleep quality developed

News

The garment called "Phyjama" could give ordinary people as well as clinicians useful information.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 1:38 PM IST
smart-pyjamas-American-Chemical-Society

Researchers have developed pyjamas embedded with self-powered sensors that provide unobtrusive and continuous monitoring of heartbeat, breathing and sleep posture – all factors that play a role in how well a person slumbers.

The garment called “Phyjama” could give ordinary people as well as clinicians useful information to help improve sleep patterns.

“Our smart pyjamas overcame numerous technical challenges. We had to inconspicuously integrate sensing elements and portable power sources into everyday garments while maintaining the weight, feel, comfort, function and ruggedness of familiar clothes and fabrics,” said lead author Trisha L. Andrew from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

The key to the smart pyjamas is a process called reactive vapour deposition, according to the findings presented at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring 2019 National Meeting and Exposition.

“This method allows us to synthesize a polymer and simultaneously deposit it directly on the fabric in the vapour phase to form various electronic components and ultimately integrated sensors,” said Andrew. “Unlike most electronic wearables, the vapour-deposited electronic polymer films are wash-and-wear stable and they withstand mechanically demanding textile manufacturing routines.”

The “Phyjama” has five discrete textile patches with sensors in them. The patches are interconnected using silver-plated nylon threads shielded in cotton. The wires from each patch end up at a button-sized printed circuit board placed at the same location as a pyjama button. Data are wirelessly sent to a receiver using a small Bluetooth transmitter that is part of the circuitry in the button.

The garment includes two types of self-powered sensors that detect “ballistic movements” or pressure changes. Four of the patches are piezoelectric. They detect constant pressures like that of a bed against a person’s body. The triboelectric patch detects quick changes in pressure, such as the physical pumping of the heart which provides information on heart rate, the researcher said.

For the study, the team tested the garment on volunteers and validated the readings from the sensors independently.

This is published unedited from IANS feed

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 1:38 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon Echo Show launched in India starting Rs 22,999; specifications, and availability details
News
Amazon Echo Show launched in India starting Rs 22,999; specifications, and availability details
Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy now

Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM

News

Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Features

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched

Xiaomi ships more than 1.5 million Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices

Rajan Anandan, Google VP of South East Asia and India quits to join Sequoia

Sennheiser launches new earbuds at Rs 24,990

New 'smart' pyjamas for better sleep quality developed

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Echo Show, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vodafone सिम को 4G में करें अपग्रेड, ऐसे मिलेगा 4GB फ्री डाटा

PUBG Mobile ने पेश किए दो सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy A30 का रेड कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Flipkart Flipstart Days सेल: लैपटॉप, टैबलेट, स्मार्टवॉच से लेकर हेडफोन तक इन प्रोडक्ट्स पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

News

Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched
News
Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched
Xiaomi ships more than 1.5 million Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices

News

Xiaomi ships more than 1.5 million Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices
Rajan Anandan, Google VP of South East Asia and India quits to join Sequoia

News

Rajan Anandan, Google VP of South East Asia and India quits to join Sequoia
Sennheiser launches new earbuds at Rs 24,990

News

Sennheiser launches new earbuds at Rs 24,990
New 'smart' pyjamas for better sleep quality developed

News

New 'smart' pyjamas for better sleep quality developed