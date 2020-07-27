comscore New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos
  • Home
  • News
  • New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos
News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

News

The latest Telegram update allows users to share files up to 2GB size, and add profile videos. It is now available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple app store get and more details.

  • Published: July 27, 2020 6:47 PM IST

Telegram has released a new update that adds several new features to the app. Users can now send and receive large files of up to 2GB. It is now also possible to place a video as a profile. Other new additions are in the video editor, within the platform itself. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

The messaging app is increasing the maximum file size limit. Since 2014 users were able to share files of up to 1.5GB in size for videos, documents, and other files. Now, Telegram is increasing the limit to 2GB. For comparison, WhatsApp allows media up to 100MB. Also Read - Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Another addition made by this update is the possibility to change the profile photo by a video. Now users can upload a video, choosing a specific frame to be used as a photo. When someone clicks to view the profile, the video plays. The update has also brought modifications to the photo and video editor on the front camera. Users can smooth the skin if they want to hide imperfections. Also Read - Apple could add a feature that lets you edit messages sent in iMessage

The chat list has also undergone modifications. It is now possible to choose thumbnails so that the selected icon is displayed when a notification is sent. The update also adds more animated emoticons. The new Telegram app also brings a “people nearby” feature. It indicates the distance of people who are close to your location. Users who do not want to receive messages from people who are not on their contact list can do so.

Other changes available in this update are better statistics for groups of more than 500 members, a renewed music player for Android with an expandable track list, video cropping and rotation, and support for multiple accounts on the Desktop version. This Telegram 6.3 update is now available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple app store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2020 6:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
News
Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3

How To

How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days

Telecom

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos
WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

How To

WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app
Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

News

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform
Apple feature lets you edit messages sent in iMessage

News

Apple feature lets you edit messages sent in iMessage
WhatsApp Beta for Android gets Animated stickers

News

WhatsApp Beta for Android gets Animated stickers

हिंदी समाचार

Qualcomm पेश किया सबसे फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी- 5 मिनट में 50 प्रतिशत चार्ज होगा फोन

DTH यूजर्स के लिए टीवी देखना हुआ महंगा, इन चैनल्स के लिए देने होंगे ज्यादा रुपये

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max के 8GB Ram+128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की पहली सेल 29 जुलाई को Amazon पर

Samsung ने 8 मेगापिक्सल और 3,000mAh बैटरी के साथ पेश किया सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Zee5 ने न्यू एंट्री लेवल सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान किया लॉन्च, Live TV चैनल समेत कई फीचर्स मिलेंगे

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29
Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

News

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos
Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers