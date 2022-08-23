comscore New tool made to track all data you're sending to Google
Developer makes new tool to track all data you're sending to Google

A lot of viewers of the video told the developer that this was expected as he used Google Chrome browser

Privacy features are becoming a talking point for many smartphones and laptop users. In fact, a lot of the launch keynotes focus a lot on privacy features. This provides more control over your own data, or so you think. A developer has built a new way in which you can track the data going specifically to Google. A developer named Bert Hubert has come up with a tool that beeps every time his system sends any data to Google. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android update: Here’s when it will get Android 13

The developer has built a new tool called Googerteller, which is currently only compatible with the Linux-based operating system. Bert Hubert has used all the publicly available Google IPs in order to make this tool workable. While we can’t be sure if this was an exhaustive list of IPs, it did work in this particular instance. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon India, Google, Microsoft to testify on anti-competitive practices

Hubert also put up a video demonstrating the use of the tool to make things clear. Unsurprisingly, we hear a lot of beeps in the little time Hubert used the tool on a Google Chrome browser. Right from the moment, he starts typing, the address in the search bar, the beeps start ringing. He then visits a travel site and it seems your date preferences, and location data are being to Google. Also Read - How to capture scrolling screenshot on Chrome (Windows 11/10)

Here’s a look at the video:

A lot of viewers of the video told the developer that this was expected as he used the Google Chrome browser. However, Hubert went on to record another video of using the same tool on a Mozilla Firefox browser. Even in that video, we hear almost a similar number of beeps per minute, if not more.

While this tool cannot act as conclusive evidence of the amount of data that’s being tracked by the search giant, it does give us a hint of the amount of data that is being tracked by the search engine.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 2:46 PM IST
