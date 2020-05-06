Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages

Offensive replies on social media is a big factor that reduces the quality of experience one has on various platforms. Twitter has been experimenting with anew feature that will prevent people from resorting to offensive speech when in rage. The limited experience is only coming to iOS users for now. Also Read - Twitter turned off tweet via SMS service in most countries because of security concerns

The working is simple. Every time you type in a message that contains what Twitter calls "harmful language", you will be asked to revise your reply before it is published. "When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we're running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it's published if it uses language that could be harmful," said Twitter.

Another social media platform Instagram took a similar approach recently. When posting offensive captions on your Instagram post, users will see a message saying the caption "looks similar to others that have been reported". Instagram had also rolled out a warning system for comments about a year ago.

Of course, it isn’t a hard and fast measure to reduce inflammatory tweets. Users can still choose to ignore the suggestion and go on to post their message. However, Twitter believes that some users might reconsider with the little push that the experiment offers.

What is being and not being termed as “harmful language” is still not clear. However, the company does implement policies against hate speech and another Twitter Rules document outlines content related to violent threats to terrorism and everything in between. Twitter mentioned that something offensive won’t simply be removed. “People are allowed to post content, including potentially inflammatory content, as long as they’re not violating the Twitter Rules,” the company says.

Twitter turns off SMS to Tweet

In other news, Twitter also recently turned off its SMS to Tweet feature in most countries. The decision was taken due to security concerns. “We want to continue to help keep your account safe. We’ve seen vulnerabilities with SMS, so we’ve turned off our Twitter via SMS service, except for a few countries,” the micro-blogging platform said in a tweet late Monday.