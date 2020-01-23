comscore New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second
News

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second

News

Ultrafast camera developed by researchers can take up to 1 trillion pictures per second of transparent objects.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 1:32 PM IST
ultrafast-camera

Researchers have developed a new camera that can take up to 1 trillion pictures per second of transparent objects. The camera technology, which is known as phase-sensitive compressed ultrafast photography (pCUP), can take video not just of transparent objects but also of more ephemeral things like shockwaves and possibly even of the signals that travel through neurons.

Related Stories


“As signals travel through neurons, there is a minute dilation of nerve fibers that we hope to see. If we have a network of neurons, maybe we can see their communication in real time,” said study researcher Lihong Wang from California Institute of Technology in the US.

“In addition, because temperature is known to change phase contrast, the system may be able to image how a flame front spreads in a combustion chamber,” he added. The camera builds on previous research, in which the research team used the technology to capture light travelling in slow motion.

FASTag Fraud: Here's how scamsters duped Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

Also Read

FASTag Fraud: Here's how scamsters duped Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

According to the study, published in the journal Science Advances, his new imaging system combines the high-speed photography system he previously developed with an old technology, phase-contrast microscopy, that was designed to allow better imaging of objects that are mostly transparent such as cells, which are mostly water.

Phase-contrast microscopy, invented nearly 100 years ago by Dutch physicist Frits Zernike, works by taking advantage of the way that light waves slow down and speed up as they enter different materials. For example, if a beam of light passes through a piece of glass, it will slow down as it enters the glass and then speed up again as it exits. Those changes in speed alter the timing of the waves.

With the use of some optical tricks it is possible to distinguish light that passed through the glass from light that did not, and the glass, though transparent, becomes much easier to see. “What we’ve done is to adapt standard phase-contrast microscopy so that it provides very fast imaging, which allows us to image ultrafast phenomena in transparent materials,” said Wang.

The fast-imaging portion of the system consists of something Wang calls lossless encoding compressed ultrafast technology (LLE-CUP). Unlike most other ultrafast video-imaging technologies that take a series of images in succession while repeating the events, the LLE-CUP system takes a single shot, capturing all the motion that occurs during the time that shot takes to complete.

FASTags: How to get FASTag wallet ID and activate it

Also Read

FASTags: How to get FASTag wallet ID and activate it

Since it is much quicker to take a single shot than multiple shots, LLE-CUP is capable of capturing motion, such as the movement of light itself, that is far too fast to be imaged by more typical camera technology. In the study, the research team demonstrate the capabilities of pCUP by imaging the spread of a shockwave through water and of a laser pulse travelling through a piece of crystalline material.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India slashed
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India slashed
OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

News

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Honor 7C software update rolling out

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second

News

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second
Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

News

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug
GoPro Hero 8 Black goes on sale in India

News

GoPro Hero 8 Black goes on sale in India
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features
Sony launches premium Cyber-Shot RX100 VII compact camera in India

News

Sony launches premium Cyber-Shot RX100 VII compact camera in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

IRCTC ने यात्रियों को फर्जी वेबसाइट (Fake website) से सतर्क रहने के लिए चेतावनी दी

Vodafone ने 19 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 स्मार्ट बल्ब भारत में 599 रुपये हुआ लॉन्च

News

Honor 7C software update rolling out
News
Honor 7C software update rolling out
New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second

News

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second
OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature
WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

News

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more