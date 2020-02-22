WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for iOS users. The latest WhatsApp update adds Dark mode, background blur effect, and Advance Search mode. iPhone users need to update their WhatsApp app to v2.20.30.25 beta version. Users can access the mentioned WhatsApp features if are members of Apple’s TestFlight beta testing programme.

The new WhatsApp update makes the Dark Mode feature widely available to iOS users. The previous update reportedly made the feature available to a small number of users. It adds the dark splash screen with a redesigned WhatsApp logo. After downloading the update, WhatsApp users will notice dark bubbles, dark chat lists, and dark wallpapers.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

Moreover, solid colors for chat wallpapers have also been added. The Share section of WhatsApp has received a dark UI overhaul. Apart from the Dark mode, the latest WhatsApp update also adds background blur effect, and advanced search mode. It brings back the context mode with haptic touch support. Notably, some of these features are already available in WhatsApp’s beta build for Android.

The Advanced Search mode in WhatsApp lets users search specific message types and look via media stored on the phone. One can also choose between “Grid” and “Captions” view while using this mode. Wabetainfo reported that “the Dark Theme will be released for stable versions later.” As WhatsApp uses Apple’s APIs, the dark mode won’t be available iOS devices running versions earlier than ‌iOS 13‌. This means that you’ll need an ‌iPhone‌ 6s or later to be able to use the Dark theme on WhatsApp.

Besides, the Facebook-owned company is also working on a number of other upcoming features. These include improved animated stickers, automatic “Delete messages” option, and more. With 5 billion installs on Android, WhatsApp is poised to strengthen its popularity with these new features. Other changes include automatic registration on a new iOS device. Here, the company is likely to use the built-in iCloud Keychain feature to automate the process.