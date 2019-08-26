Windows 10 update breaks Bluetooth Speaker connectivity

Microsoft rolls out new updates for its Windows 10 like a clock-work to add new features, and fix bugs. However, the company does not hold a good track-record in rolling out stable, non-problematic updates to its users. This problem of rolling out problematic updates has increased in the past couple of years. Now the company frequently rolls back or takes months to fix the issues introduced by buggy updates. According to a new report, the company has rolled out yet another problematic update in the recent past.

Windows 10 update problem and fix

According to a report by Bleeping Computer, Microsoft has revealed one of its recent cumulative updates breaks an important function. Digging deeper, the report revealed that Windows 10 devices will stop connecting to Bluetooth speakers after receiving KB4505903 update. The company initially rolled out the update on July 26th, 2019. Windows 10 users will notice “Microsoft Bluetooth A2dp Source” entry with a yellow exclamation mark icon. This new entry is located under the “Sound, video and game controllers” node in “Device Manager”. The exclamation mark indicates that there is some problem with the device.

Microsoft has also posted a support article regarding the update to help users facing the issue. The support article indicates that users will face one of the following issues. Either the Windows 10-powered computer can’t connect to a Bluetooth speaker. Users can connect to the Bluetooth speaker but the audio output is bad or the audio is played using the internal speaker. It is worth noting that this is not the first Bluetooth-related issue that users have faced in recent months.

In addition, Microsoft has also posted a possible workaround to fix the problem. According to the solution, Windows 10 users need to use the internal System File checker (SFC.exe). Advanced users and IT administrators use this tool to repair any corrupt or missing system files. To get started, users need to open a command prompt window with administrative privilege. Once in the window, users need to type “sfc /scannow” without quotes and wait for the operation to complete. The window will also ask users to restart the system after the operation is done.