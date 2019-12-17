comscore New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display
New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display

Xiaomi is working on a retractable smartphone. The patent shows a device that can be pulled into a tablet format, which sounds really interesting.

  Updated: December 17, 2019 5:06 PM IST
Xiaomi extendable phone

(Photo credit: Lets Go Digital)

A few days back, it was reported that Xiaomi could launch a foldable phone with a clamshell design, similar to that of the Motorola Razr 2019. Now, a fresh report asserts that Xiaomi filed a patent for a pull-out phone with a sidebar. In simpler terms, the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a retractable phone. The patent was approved and published on December 6. The patent shows a device that can be pulled into a tablet format, which sounds really interesting.

As per the images, one will be able to use it as a normal-sized smartphone or pull to the left to extend further. This seems like a good concept if you also need a tablet-like large screen. The cameras are placed at the rear, which one will notice when the smartphone is pulled out. The front cameras are placed on a sidebar, similar to the current rear camera setup on the Mi Mix Alpha, Gizmochina reported.

Xiaomi’s new take on the foldable phone sounds interesting. But it remains to be seen whether it makes its way to the real world as a lot of patents get approved on a yearly basis. Besides, Samsung is said to be working on another foldable phone, which could be released in February 2020. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming foldable phone from Samsung will feature a clamshell design, similar to the recently launched Motorola Razr.

Samsung denies selling 1 million Galaxy Fold handsets; how many did it sell really?

Samsung denies selling 1 million Galaxy Fold handsets; how many did it sell really?

The smartphone could come with a price tag of 1 million won or $845, which less than the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which costs $1,980. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh) in India. This price is for 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage model. The premium foldable smartphone is available with Galaxy Fold Premier Service, which includes one-on-one assistance with a Fold Concierge and one-year accidental damage protection along with a one-time free screen replacement. Samsung is also providing free wireless Galaxy Buds earphones in the retail box.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh
  Published Date: December 17, 2019 5:04 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 17, 2019 5:06 PM IST

