New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display

A few days back, it was reported that Xiaomi could launch a foldable phone with a clamshell design, similar to that of the Motorola Razr 2019. Now, a fresh report asserts that Xiaomi filed a patent for a pull-out phone with a sidebar. In simpler terms, the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a retractable phone. The patent was approved and published on December 6. The patent shows a device that can be pulled into a tablet format, which sounds really interesting.

As per the images, one will be able to use it as a normal-sized smartphone or pull to the left to extend further. This seems like a good concept if you also need a tablet-like large screen. The cameras are placed at the rear, which one will notice when the smartphone is pulled out. The front cameras are placed on a sidebar, similar to the current rear camera setup on the Mi Mix Alpha, Gizmochina reported.

Xiaomi’s new take on the foldable phone sounds interesting. But it remains to be seen whether it makes its way to the real world as a lot of patents get approved on a yearly basis. Besides, Samsung is said to be working on another foldable phone, which could be released in February 2020. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming foldable phone from Samsung will feature a clamshell design, similar to the recently launched Motorola Razr.

The smartphone could come with a price tag of 1 million won or $845, which less than the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which costs $1,980. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh) in India. This price is for 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage model. The premium foldable smartphone is available with Galaxy Fold Premier Service, which includes one-on-one assistance with a Fold Concierge and one-year accidental damage protection along with a one-time free screen replacement. Samsung is also providing free wireless Galaxy Buds earphones in the retail box.

