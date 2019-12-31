New Year Party 2020: Safety tips before hiring Uber, Ola

It’s New Year’s eve, and a lot of people must already be in the party planning. The focus mostly will be on what to drink, where to order food from, what music and games to play. But there is one thing that not many people generally think about before attending the “New Year Party 2020” – how to reach the venue or get back home after partying. Drink and drive is not an option considering safety, which makes cab services like Ola and Uber a go-to option.

In a bid to provide safety and mobility support to citizens in high traffic areas, Ola on announced that it will deploy hundreds of “Safety Scouts” across 7 cities. These include Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata. It will comprise of both male and female personnel who are specially trained by the company to help provide safety and mobility support to citizens. If you are planning to hire a cab after New Year Party 2020, here are some safety tips to follow.

New Year Party 2020: Safety tips to follow

Check your ride

After you book a cab from Ola or Uber, the app will offer details such as car model, color, and registration number. Before boarding a cab, ensure that these details match.

Check if the driver image matches

The app will also show the driver image. As soon as your Ola or Uber ride reaches to pick you up, check if the driver’s photo matches with the one in the app. If there is any issue, do not take the cab.

Share your trip

The “Share My Trip” feature on Uber, and “Share Details” feature on Ola lets you share location, pickup and drop location and driver details with your loved ones. Using this information, they can keep a track on your ride, thus ensuring safety. They can track your live location, trip details and follow the route too.

Track the trip progress

Download Google Maps and enter your source and destination to get an idea of the route. Now when you leave the party and get inside the cab, track the trip progress till you don’t reach the destination. In case the driver deviates from the route, you can be alert. It will be a good idea to download offline map of your city. So, even if there is no internet connection, you will still be able to navigate.

Share your live location on WhatsApp

WhatsApp comes with live location sharing feature which is a good addition. It lets you share your live location with your family and friends, which allows them to track your exact location as you move.

Other safety tips

Ensure that you don’t sleep during a late-night cab trip. Also, keep an emergency contact handy, just in case you need to reach out. Most times, users complain about a dying battery. Having a power bank and charging cable handy would be a good idea. Lastly, turning on the voice recording, especially during a late-night trip would serve as evidence if and when required.