New Zealand shooting: Facebook questioned for showing live video of mosque shooter

Facebook is being questioned for allowing the livestreaming of a murderer who killed 49 innocent people in two mosques in New Zealand earlier today. The social media platform didn’t act fast enough like Twitter and YouTube to remove the video content, which is said to be uploaded first on shooter’s Facebook account.

The video of this very unfortunate incident at Christchurch in New Zealand, shows a first-person view of the killings of 49 innocent people in two mosques. On Facebook, the video was readily accessible during and after the attack, while platforms like Twitter and YouTube took cognizance of user reports and moved fast to remove the content.

It’s been reported by Bloomberg that just before the alleged gunman opened fire, he urged viewers to subscribe to the popular YouTube channel PewDiePie. Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who runs PewDiePie on YouTube wrote on Twitter that he was “absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person.”

It is not the first time such an event has been live streamed on social media platforms. In August, a shooting at a Madden 19 video-game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, was captured on live video as well. So far, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms have struggled to scrub such offensive content.

“Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video,” Facebook said on its Twitter account. “We’re also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware.”