India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the third T20I series at Seddon Park, Hamilton today. The 3rd T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand will kick off at 12:00 PM IST and toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST. If India manages to win this T20I match, then it will be the country’s first-ever series win over the Kiwis. Read on to find out how or where to watch the third T20I live on your mobile or PC.

T20I live streaming online 2020: How to watch India vs New Zealand online

If you are interested in watching the T20I match between India and New Zealand, then you can watch it on Star Sports channel. The match will be telecasted on Star Sports in both Standard as well as HD format. You can also watch the 3rd T20I cricket match via Hotstar as the India and New Zealand match will be live-streamed on Hotstar website or app.

Furthermore, the live telecast will also be available in different languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Bangla. You can watch the latest T20I match on the respective regional-language Star Sports 1 Channels. Alternatively, you can also watch it for free on the JioTV app. The probable teams are as follows.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.