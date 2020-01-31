New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

On January 29, India managed to defeat New Zealand in the third T20I via Super Over to take 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Now, with the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand, India would aim to make it 4-0. Today, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the fourth T20I series at Westpac Stadium, Hamilton. The 4th T20I cricket match will begin at 12:30PM. Read on to find out where you can watch the fourth T20I match live on your mobile or PC.

T20I live online 2020: How to watch India vs New Zealand on mobile, PC

If you are interested in watching the T20I match between India and New Zealand, then you can watch it on Star Sports channel. The match will telecast on Star Sports in both Standard as well as HD format. You can also watch the 4th T20I cricket match via Hotstar as the India and New Zealand match will be live-streamed on Hotstar website or app.

Furthermore, the live telecast will also be available in different languages. These include Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Bangla. You can watch the latest T20I match on the respective regional-language Star Sports 1 Channels. The English commentary will be on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels and the Hindi commentary will on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The probable teams are as follows.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.