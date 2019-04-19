comscore
  Apple's next-gen iPhones to get big camera upgrades: Report
Apple's next-gen iPhones to get big camera upgrades: Report

As part of the new triple camera setup on the back of the device, the company will be added a new 12-megapixel sensor with a super-wide angle lens.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 1:37 PM IST
Source: Digit India

In a world where smartphones are now coming up with a 32-megapixel sensor for good selfies, new information has indicated that Apple may be planning to jump to 12-megapixel sensors for selfies. The company currently ships iPhone devices with a 7-megapixel front camera sensor. However, the megapixel jump is not the only change that Apple is planning to do as the company wants to use a new black coating on the new 12-megapixel sensor to make it blend in the top display notch of the device along with a new 5-piece lens assemble from the old four-piece one.

This information was revealed by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and then later picked up by 9to5Mac. According to the report, Apple is also expected to add the much anticipated triple camera setup on its 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch iPhone devices with OLED panels. As part of the new triple camera setup on the back of the device, the company will be adding a new 12-megapixel sensor with a super-wide angle lens. To clarify, this 12-megapixel sensor is separate from the 12-megapixel sensor upgrade that the company is planning for the front camera.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

The new 12-megapixel camera sensor along with the ultra-wide angle lens will be made by Sony. The report also noted that the 12-megapixel sensor on the back of the device will also get the special black coating like the front one for “inconspicuous”, hidden look. This will likely help the company make the triple rear camera setup look more pleasing than the renders that we have seen in the past.

Apple might refresh iPhone 8 with faster A13 processor next year

Also Read

Apple might refresh iPhone 8 with faster A13 processor next year

Kuo also noted that Apple will move the successor to its iPhone XR to a dual camera setup on the back from the current single camera setup. Talking about the launch timeline of the 2019 iPhone devices, Kuo confirmed that Apple will reveal the new 2019 iPhone devices in the second half of the year. This is in line with the timeline that Apple has followed every year.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 1:37 PM IST

