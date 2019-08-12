comscore Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras
Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras: Report

The next-gen iPad Pro modes, just like the iPhone XI, are likely to come with a triple rear camera setup.

  Published: August 12, 2019 11:07 AM IST
apple ipad pro triple cameras

The next-gen Apple iPad and iPad Pro lineup is reportedly set to get camera upgrades. The entry-level iPad model may sport a dual-camera setup, whereas the Pro-series could come with triple camera setup. This setup will likely be similar to what we have seen in the leaks for the next-gen iPhone lineup.

According to a report on Mac Otakara, the new iPads could launch in October this year. And the launch timeline seems to be in line considering Apple just recently registered two new iPad models Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Next-gen iPad Pro multiple cameras detailed

Multiple camera setups are prominent on smartphones. They do add a bit of versatility when it comes to clicking photos in different scenarios. But it seems like OEMs no longer want to keep the multiple camera setups restricted to smartphones.

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Tab S6 which comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary senor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The new camera setup on the iPad Pro will reportedly feature three 12-megapixel camera sensors. A standard lens, a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens will be a part of this setup. The smaller iPad could come with a standard and telephoto (or ultra-wide-angle) lens.

Now, implementing a triple camera on the iPad Pro makes sense or not, only time will tell. Considering the fact that the iPad Pro line is aimed at creative professionals, the triple camera setup will help in improving AR experience and more on the tablets.

iPad Pro launch date

The new iPads will likley go in mass production soon. The launch timeframe of the same is likely to be around October. The iPhone launch event will take place in September which will give us an early clue at what to expect from Apple’s triple camera setup. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors are set to get triple cameras, the iPhone XR successor is rumored to include a dual camera setup.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 11:07 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme भारत में 20 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगी Realme 5 सीरीज का स्मार्टफोन

Reliance AGM 2019 : रिलायंस की सालाना बैठक ऐसे देखें लाइव, JioGigaFiber और Jio Phone 3 हो सकता है लॉन्च

Google Doodle : इसरो की नींव रखने वाले महान भारतीय वैज्ञानिक विक्रम साराभाई को गूगल ने यूं किया याद

भारत में उत्पादन दोगुना करेगा ओप्पो

Airtel Best Prepaid Plan : 300 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा डेली 2.5 GB डाटा

