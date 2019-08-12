Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

The next-gen Apple iPad and iPad Pro lineup is reportedly set to get camera upgrades. The entry-level iPad model may sport a dual-camera setup, whereas the Pro-series could come with triple camera setup. This setup will likely be similar to what we have seen in the leaks for the next-gen iPhone lineup.

According to a report on Mac Otakara, the new iPads could launch in October this year. And the launch timeline seems to be in line considering Apple just recently registered two new iPad models Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Next-gen iPad Pro multiple cameras detailed

Multiple camera setups are prominent on smartphones. They do add a bit of versatility when it comes to clicking photos in different scenarios. But it seems like OEMs no longer want to keep the multiple camera setups restricted to smartphones.

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Tab S6 which comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary senor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The new camera setup on the iPad Pro will reportedly feature three 12-megapixel camera sensors. A standard lens, a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens will be a part of this setup. The smaller iPad could come with a standard and telephoto (or ultra-wide-angle) lens.

Now, implementing a triple camera on the iPad Pro makes sense or not, only time will tell. Considering the fact that the iPad Pro line is aimed at creative professionals, the triple camera setup will help in improving AR experience and more on the tablets.

iPad Pro launch date

The new iPads will likley go in mass production soon. The launch timeframe of the same is likely to be around October. The iPhone launch event will take place in September which will give us an early clue at what to expect from Apple’s triple camera setup. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors are set to get triple cameras, the iPhone XR successor is rumored to include a dual camera setup.