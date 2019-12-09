Next-gen iPhones expected to have bigger batteries

In 2019, the Android smartphone segment saw some handsets with gigantic batteries up to 6,000mAh in capacity. In comparison, Apple’s iPhones have had modest battery size increments. But, in 2020, we will see some more changes in that regard, as per a report from Korean website The Elec. It is to be noted that this year’s iPhones have already had a significantly big upgrade in battery. The iPhone 11 Pro lasts up to six hours more than last year’s iPhone XS Max while the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts up to five hours more that the iPhone XS. Here is what we know about the next-gen iPhones so far.

Next-gen iPhones to come with tweaked circuitry

Coming to the specifics, the report states that Apple will be using a custom battery protection module that could result in a slight increase in battery capacity for the iPhone 2020 models. This was achieved by integrating the protection circuit with a MOSFET and PCB thereby getting rid of a holder case.

Now, we don’t know how much bigger the battery will be but the report states that the battery protection module is almost 50 percent thinner. Another report from the same source says that the new custom modules which are provided by ITM Semiconductor are also being supplied to Samsung for their upcoming Galaxy S11 series.

New design for upcoming iPhones

Apart from this internal change, Apple is expected to come up with not only a renewed design but also more models on the 2020 iPhones. Current reports suggest as many as four models with one 5.4-inch model, two standard-sized 6.1-inch models, and a max-size 6.7-inch version. The exact kind of design changes are not known right now but rumors state a metal-frame similar to the iPhone 4, OLED displays, and 5G support on all the new models.