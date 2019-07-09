Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online

The launch of next-gen iPhones is just a couple of months away. And as with all the leaks, we have come across renders and reports giving us a rough idea on what to expect from the new iPhones. Now, the alleged logic board of the upcoming Apple iPhone has surfaced online, courtesy of SlashLeaks, and it hints at a major design change.

Logic board redesign detailed

The iPhone X and iPhone XS-series, come with L-shaped logic board. This also pushed Apple to design an L-shaped battery for these phones. Now, if the leaked logic board is to be believed, the next-gen Apple iPhone will have a rectangular logic board and a big battery beside it. It will also make room for the rumored triple rear camera setup on the phones. As of result of the new logic board design, we can expect bigger batteries on the upcoming iPhones.

Earlier this year, Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in his note that the iPhone XS successor will come with a 20 percent bigger battery. He also mentioned that the iPhone XS Max successor will come with a 10 percent bigger battery. Also, the iPhone XR successor will reportedly see a slight bump in battery capacity.

Next-gen iPhone specifications and features (expected)

We have come across alleged renders of the upcoming iPhones. While we aren’t expecting a big redesign, Apple is set to upgrade the camera setup by adding a third sensor at the back. The current iPhone XS-series comes with dual rear cameras. Here, one is a standard lens and other is a telephoto for optical zoom. Now, the new iPhones will come with a third (ultra-wide-angle-lens).

Besides the bigger battery, the new phones will reportedly come with reverse wireless charging feature like on the Galaxy S10-series and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro smartphones. It will allow you to wireless charge other smartphones and the new AirPods too. The new iPhones will be launched in the fall and unveiled at the September event.