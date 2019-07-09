comscore Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online
  • Home
  • News
  • Next-gen Apple iPhones to feature redesigned logic board, bigger batteries
News

Next-gen Apple iPhones to feature redesigned logic board, bigger batteries

News

If the leaked iPhone redesigned logic board is to go by, Apple may be switching back to a standard, rectangular logic board for the next-gen iPhones.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 4:08 PM IST
Apple-iPhone-XI-VS-iPhone-XI-Max-2019-leak-images-render

Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

The launch of next-gen iPhones is just a couple of months away. And as with all the leaks, we have come across renders and reports giving us a rough idea on what to expect from the new iPhones. Now, the alleged logic board of the upcoming Apple iPhone has surfaced online, courtesy of SlashLeaks, and it hints at a major design change.

Logic board redesign detailed

The iPhone X and iPhone XS-series, come with L-shaped logic board. This also pushed Apple to design an L-shaped battery for these phones. Now, if the leaked logic board is to be believed, the next-gen Apple iPhone will have a rectangular logic board and a big battery beside it. It will also make room for the rumored triple rear camera setup on the phones. As of result of the new logic board design, we can expect bigger batteries on the upcoming iPhones.

Earlier this year, Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in his note that the iPhone XS successor will come with a 20 percent bigger battery. He also mentioned that the iPhone XS Max successor will come with a 10 percent bigger battery. Also, the iPhone XR successor will reportedly see a slight bump in battery capacity.

Next-gen iPhone specifications and features (expected)

We have come across alleged renders of the upcoming iPhones. While we aren’t expecting a big redesign, Apple is set to upgrade the camera setup by adding a third sensor at the back. The current iPhone XS-series comes with dual rear cameras. Here, one is a standard lens and other is a telephoto for optical zoom. Now, the new iPhones will come with a third (ultra-wide-angle-lens).

Besides the bigger battery, the new phones will reportedly come with reverse wireless charging feature like on the Galaxy S10-series and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro smartphones. It will allow you to wireless charge other smartphones and the new AirPods too. The new iPhones will be launched in the fall and unveiled at the September event.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

99900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more
News
Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

News

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

News

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

Realme Million Days sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

Deals

Realme Million Days sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online

News

Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online
Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more

News

Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India

News

Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come with ECG and Fall Detection

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come with ECG and Fall Detection
Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design

News

Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design

हिंदी समाचार

Galaxy Note 10 Teaser Video : सैमसंग ने लॉन्च से पहले गैलेक्सी नोट 10 को किया टीज, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Realme X के साथ 15 जुलाई को Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन भी होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने Flipkart पर किया टीज

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand semi finals मैच ऐसे देखें Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet पर लाइव

Vivo V1921A स्मार्टफोन स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन के साथ TENAA लिस्टिंग में दिखाई दिया

Honor 9X Pro पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online
News
Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online
Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

News

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces
Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

News

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing
Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

News

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed