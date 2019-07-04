Apple will reportedly ditch the controversial butterfly keyboard for its future MacBooks. Popular Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the company might offer a new keyboard design based on scissor switches. This design will leverage glass fiber to reinforce its keys. The cited source says that the first laptop that will get this new keyboard will be a new MacBook Air model, followed by a MacBook Pro in 2020.

“We predict that the butterfly keyboard may finally disappear in the long term,” Kuo said. The Analyst has also explained a few reasons as to why Apple might switch keyboard designs. Kuo says “there have been successful developments in the new scissor keyboard. The new keyboard could improve the typing experience by offering longer key travel and durability,” Macrumors reports. Unfortunately, this year’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro might not offer the new keyboard. This device is widely rumored to make its debut this September.

The source also asserted that the butterfly design is much more expensive for Apple to manufacture due to its low yields. The new scissor switch design might be cheaper, 9to5Mac noted. “We believe the partially refreshed MacBook Pro models will also adopt a new scissor keyboard in 2020. Shipments of MacBook models equipped with a new scissor keyboard will grow 500–700% YoY in 2020. Though the butterfly keyboard is still thinner than the new scissor keyboard. We think most users can’t tell the difference. Furthermore, the new scissor keyboard could offer a better user experience and benefit Apple’s profits,” Kuo stated.

Besides, Apple’s butterfly keyboards, which it tweaked with each subsequent MacBook, are highly controversial. The Cupertino giant has struggled to overcome the issues related to the keyboard. Earlier this year, several users reported reliability issues and failing keys when using Apple’s butterfly keyboard. Following which the company said, “We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry.” Apple also offered an extended keyboard service program to rectify problems with its “butterfly” mechanism built into its keyboards.