comscore 2019 MacBook Air and 2020 MacBook Pro to offer scissor-switch keyboard
  • Home
  • News
  • Next-gen MacBook Air, MacBook Pro to offer scissor-switch keyboard design: Report
News

Next-gen MacBook Air, MacBook Pro to offer scissor-switch keyboard design: Report

News

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple might offer a new keyboard design based on scissor switches for its future Macbooks. This design will leverage glass fiber to reinforce its keys.

  • Published: July 4, 2019 7:03 PM IST
apple-macbook-pro-hands-on-3

Apple will reportedly ditch the controversial butterfly keyboard for its future MacBooks. Popular Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the company might offer a new keyboard design based on scissor switches. This design will leverage glass fiber to reinforce its keys. The cited source says that the first laptop that will get this new keyboard will be a new MacBook Air model, followed by a MacBook Pro in 2020.

“We predict that the butterfly keyboard may finally disappear in the long term,” Kuo said. The Analyst has also explained a few reasons as to why Apple might switch keyboard designs. Kuo says “there have been successful developments in the new scissor keyboard. The new keyboard could improve the typing experience by offering longer key travel and durability,” Macrumors reports. Unfortunately, this year’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro might not offer the new keyboard. This device is widely rumored to make its debut this September.

Apple iPhone 11 alleged CAD renders leak showcasing square camera bump

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11 alleged CAD renders leak showcasing square camera bump

The source also asserted that the butterfly design is much more expensive for Apple to manufacture due to its low yields. The new scissor switch design might be cheaper, 9to5Mac noted. “We believe the partially refreshed MacBook Pro models will also adopt a new scissor keyboard in 2020. Shipments of MacBook models equipped with a new scissor keyboard will grow 500–700% YoY in 2020. Though the butterfly keyboard is still thinner than the new scissor keyboard. We think most users can’t tell the difference. Furthermore, the new scissor keyboard could offer a better user experience and benefit Apple’s profits,” Kuo stated.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019

Besides, Apple’s butterfly keyboards, which it tweaked with each subsequent MacBook, are highly controversial. The Cupertino giant has struggled to overcome the issues related to the keyboard. Earlier this year, several users reported reliability issues and failing keys when using Apple’s butterfly keyboard. Following which the company said, “We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry.” Apple also offered an extended keyboard service program to rectify problems with its “butterfly” mechanism built into its keyboards.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 7:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play
thumb-img
News
D2h HD RF Set-Top box now with one month Platinum HD Combo for Rs 1,799
thumb-img
News
Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging
thumb-img
News
Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internal workings
News
Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internal workings
Night Sight mode is moving to Google Camera's main UI

News

Night Sight mode is moving to Google Camera's main UI

Here's how you can shop online easily using Google Chrome browser

News

Here's how you can shop online easily using Google Chrome browser

Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan

News

Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan

Google Photos for Android to get new features

News

Google Photos for Android to get new features

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design

Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internal workings

Night Sight mode is moving to Google Camera's main UI

Here's how you can shop online easily using Google Chrome browser

Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design

News

Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones
Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump

News

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
Apple sued for allegedly violating patent

News

Apple sued for allegedly violating patent
Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

News

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Leaks : हुवावे के अपकमिंग Mate 30 Pro में सर्कूलर मॉड्यूल में होगा क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप

Infinix S4 vs LG W30 : दोनों में से कौन-सा स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा दमदार

Oraimo ने 1099 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया 10000mAh वाला पावरबैंक

PUBG Lite Beta भारत में हुआ लाइव, ऐसे डाउनलोड कर खेलें

स्नेपड्रेगन 730 चिपसेट के साथ चीन में लॉन्च हुआ Lenovo Z6 स्मार्टफोन

News

Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design
News
Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design
Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internal workings

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internal workings
Night Sight mode is moving to Google Camera's main UI

News

Night Sight mode is moving to Google Camera's main UI
Here's how you can shop online easily using Google Chrome browser

News

Here's how you can shop online easily using Google Chrome browser
Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan

News

Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan