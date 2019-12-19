comscore Oppo A8, A91 HD renders leak ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Next-gen Oppo A8 and Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of official launch
News

Next-gen Oppo A8 and Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of official launch

News

High Definition renders for the Oppo A8 and Oppo A91 smartphones revealed their design ahead of an official launch.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 3:56 PM IST
oppo-a91-leaked-render

Oppo is popular for its innovative smartphones like the Find series and VOOC fast charging technology. The company’s budget and mid-range smartphones with high profile celebrity endorsements made it a household name. This includes China as well as in international markets like India. Hence, Oppo comes up with new smartphones every other quarter. The next of these devices will be the next generation Oppo A8 and Oppo A91. These devices have now surfaced on the web again in the form of press renders.

These new renders of Oppo A8 and A91 confirm the entire design of these phones except some tidbits. Looking at the images of A8, we can clearly say it will come with a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone will come in Turquoise, Red, Black (poster leak) and White gradient paint jobs. The renders do not showcase the front of the phone. However, according to the TENAA listing, it will sport a dew-drop notched display.

Watch: Oppo A83 Review

Oppo A8 specifications, features

The listing also reveals some of the Oppo A8 specifications. These include a 6.5-inch HD+(720×1600 pixels) display, 2.3GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM with microSD card slot to further expand the storage. There’s also a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple-camera setup, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 4,230mAh battery, and Android Pie.

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specifications leaked ahead of the launch

Also Read

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specifications leaked ahead of the launch

Oppo A91 Specifications

The Oppo A91, on the other hand, will come with better specifications. The phone will come in three colors including White-Blue gradient, Black, and Red. However, only the first two can be seen in the newly leaked renders which also confirms the presence of in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A91

Going by the earlier leaks, the A91 will include a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display at the front with a dew-drop notching nesting a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. It will be powered by a 2.1GHz octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM with microSD card support. The rear quad-camera setup will consist of 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The device will also get its juice from a 3,935mAh battery with support for proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Although all the information about the forthcoming Oppo A8 and A91 are already out, the company haven’t announced a launch date yet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S11+ large batteries leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy S11+ large batteries leaked
Oppo Reno 3 leaked images surface online

News

Oppo Reno 3 leaked images surface online

Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch

News

Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan web series Episode 1 trailer

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan web series Episode 1 trailer

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

News

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S11+ large batteries leaked

Oppo Reno 3 leaked images surface online

Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 leaked images surface online

News

Oppo Reno 3 leaked images surface online
Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch

News

Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones
Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked

News

Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Xstream Box top features: वॉइस कंट्रोल, एंड्रॉयड पाई और 4K समेत मिलते हैं ये फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9 अगले साल होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 8 Pro फोन के लिए 399 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Mi Protective Glass

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro और Mi TV 4A Pro की कीमत में कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

IPL 2020 Auctions Live Streaming : आईपीएल की नीलामी स्मार्टफोन और लैपटॉप पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

News

Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 rolling out
News
Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S11+ large batteries leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ large batteries leaked
Oppo Reno 3 leaked images surface online

News

Oppo Reno 3 leaked images surface online
Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch

News

Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch
Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

News

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020