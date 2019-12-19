Oppo is popular for its innovative smartphones like the Find series and VOOC fast charging technology. The company’s budget and mid-range smartphones with high profile celebrity endorsements made it a household name. This includes China as well as in international markets like India. Hence, Oppo comes up with new smartphones every other quarter. The next of these devices will be the next generation Oppo A8 and Oppo A91. These devices have now surfaced on the web again in the form of press renders.

These new renders of Oppo A8 and A91 confirm the entire design of these phones except some tidbits. Looking at the images of A8, we can clearly say it will come with a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone will come in Turquoise, Red, Black (poster leak) and White gradient paint jobs. The renders do not showcase the front of the phone. However, according to the TENAA listing, it will sport a dew-drop notched display.

Oppo A8 specifications, features

The listing also reveals some of the Oppo A8 specifications. These include a 6.5-inch HD+(720×1600 pixels) display, 2.3GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM with microSD card slot to further expand the storage. There’s also a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple-camera setup, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 4,230mAh battery, and Android Pie.

Oppo A91 Specifications

The Oppo A91, on the other hand, will come with better specifications. The phone will come in three colors including White-Blue gradient, Black, and Red. However, only the first two can be seen in the newly leaked renders which also confirms the presence of in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Going by the earlier leaks, the A91 will include a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display at the front with a dew-drop notching nesting a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. It will be powered by a 2.1GHz octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM with microSD card support. The rear quad-camera setup will consist of 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The device will also get its juice from a 3,935mAh battery with support for proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Although all the information about the forthcoming Oppo A8 and A91 are already out, the company haven’t announced a launch date yet.