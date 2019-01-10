comscore
  • Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Sport renders leaked ahead of official launch next month
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Sport renders leaked ahead of official launch next month

The smartwatch could debut alongside the Galaxy S10 smartphones at the Samsung Unpacked event next month.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 10:20 AM IST
While Samsung is set to take wraps off its Galaxy S10 family soon, alleged renders of Samsung‘s next-generation Galaxy Sport have leaked, courtesy of tipster OnLeaks. The renders hint at a much refined design in comparison with its predecessor. The fitness-centric wearable could be the direct successor to the Samsung Gear Sport.

The renders are based on ‘factory data’, and the smartwatch is reportedly codenamed ‘Pulse.’ The renders suggest that the South Korean giant might ditch the signature rotating bezel of its forerunners. Furthermore, one can also notice the two side-mounted circular buttons, which is distinct from those rectangular buttons on the Gear Sport, with a classic design. The silicone strap also justifies the fact that it could be a fitness-centric wearable.

The wearable is rumored to run Tizen, instead of the current version of Wear OS. Samsung might also tout the presence of its digital assistant Bixby as a core feature. The exact specifications of the watch are scarce, but it could come 4GB of RAM and Black, Silver, Green and Pink/Rose Gold color options.

However, these are just early simple device illustrations and one cannot make out much of it. So, users are advised to take these leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt. Also, there is no information on when the Galaxy Sport could be released in the market. But, there is a possibility the device could debut alongside the launch of the Galaxy S10 Series at the Samsung Unpacked event in February.

