Next-gen Windows 10 coming on June 24, Microsoft hints big changes

Windows 10 changed the way Microsoft rolled out OS updates. Ever since its launch in 2015, Windows 10 has largely remained unchanged but Microsoft isn't leaving it like that. On June 24, CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Office Panos Panay will unveil what is dubbed as the "next generation of Windows". Nothing has been teased yet other than a new visual design theme similar to the Sun Valley update leaks.

Rumours have been long going on about Microsoft working on a mega refresh of Windows 10 this year. Codenamed the Sun Valley update, the OS is expected to receive a fresh coat of paint and possibly some major performance upgrades. The much-awaited Windows 10X isn't happening but its features are expected to jump over into conventional Windows.

Next-gen Windows 10 coming this month

A new visual language is expected to greet Windows 10's rusty old aesthetics of 2015. Previous teasers have hinted at copious use of beautiful colour hues and a minimalist design with modern icons. In fact, Windows 10 has already seen the ditching of the legacy icons for several apps and Windows Explorer.

There will also be changes to the Action Center to make it more useful, suggest speculations. Microsoft is also expected to make it easy for connecting and managing wireless audio devices via Bluetooth.

Additionally, gamers could look forward to the Xbox Game HDR feature that’s been lifted straight from the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Enabling this feature will allow for DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games to be renders in HDR, provided you have a compatible monitor. It remains to be what else from the Xbox ecosystem makes it to the world of Windows 10.

This “next generation of Windows” seems like an incremental upgrade over the one we are used to. If you recall from the old days, Microsoft used to launch new versions of Windows every 3-4 years. Gap between launches of Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 was usually 3- years. Windows 10 was launched as a service and six years is the farthest Microsoft has gone without giving it sizeable upgrade.