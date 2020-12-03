comscore Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip | BGR India
  • Next Moto G to get Snapdragon 800 series chip, could bring a mobile desktop mode
Next Moto G to get Snapdragon 800 series chip, could bring a mobile desktop mode

Motorola is working on a Samsung Dex-like feature for its smartphones. The company also confirmed a Moto G model running a Snapdragon 800 series chipset.

Motorola Moto G9

Representative Image

Motorola’s Moto G series has produced some of the most iconic smartphones in this decade and till date, we are seeing great value-for-money phones coming under this tag. The recently launched Moto G 5G is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone you can buy in India, complete with a powerful Snapdragon 750G chipset. That said, come 2021 and we might see a Moto G handset with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset. Also Read - Motorola launches affordable Moto G 5G in India, price starts at Rs 20,999 

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, Motorola Mobility President Sergio Bunac confirmed that the company is working on a Moto G device that will run a Snapdragon 800 series chip. The Snapdragon 800 series, as most tech enthusiasts know, has some of the most powerful chips for Android phones. “2021 will mark the 10th generation of Moto G, and nothing would make us prouder than bringing 800-series experiences to this family,” said Bunac. Also Read - Motorola prepares to launch Moto G 5G in India today: Specs and price

Moto G with Snapdragon 800 series chip: What could be it?

Motorola did not share any details on the next-gen Moto G but leaks have suggested a Motorola phone in the pipeline with a Snapdragon 865 chip. Earlier, it was assumed that Motorola could bring an affordable version of the Edge+ flagship to take on the likes of OnePlus and Realme. However, it now seems that this device could be the flagship Moto G model that Bunac was speaking about. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Plus India launch expected soon: Here are the details

Hence, come early 2021 and we could see Motorola pitch the flagship Moto G with the Snapdragon 865 chip as its answer to the likes of Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Motorola could bring this phone to India at an even lower price, thereby targeting the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10T, Realme X50 Pro 5G and iQOO 3. Compared to all these, this handset would run on stock Android interface and could even launch with Android 11 onboard.

Currently, the Moto G 5G is its most powerful smartphone in the G lineup in India while globally, the Moto G 5G Plus is the most powerful smartphone from the series. These phones are different from the numbered series, which currently stands at ninth generation.

Motorola’s Dex-like interface in the works

At the event, Motorola also previewed a mobile desktop interface similar to Samsung’s Dex. During the presentation, a Motorola handset was plugged into a monitor, which eventually opened up a desktop-like layout, complete with icons. There’s no information as to when Motorola might release it for the consumer market.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2020 12:57 PM IST

