Next Samsung Exynos chip for Galaxy S series to get AMD GPU along with ray tracing

Samsung is working with AMD to develop a mobile GPU for its next Exynos chip, based on the RDNA architecture. Here are details.

Have you been a part of the anti-Exynos club owning to its lack of gaming performance? Samsung has taken the feedback and is now working with AMD to develop a custom GPU for its next flagship Exynos chip. The partnership was made official at the Computex 2021 as AMD is going to provide a high-end GPU experience for Exynos-powered devices. Also Read - NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, 3070Ti graphics cards unveiled along with AMD RX 6000M series cards

The exact details of this chip will be revealed by Samsung later this year but it is confirmed that the next-gen Exynos chip for flagship devices will rely on AMD graphics. The GPU will be based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture that promises console-quality gaming on mobile devices. This new Exynos chip could power next year’s Galaxy S22 series. Also Read - Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699: How to avail the offer

Samsung and AMD join hands to improve graphics performance

“The next place you’ll find RDNA 2 will be the high-performance mobile phone market,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su said on stage at Computex in Taiwan. “AMD has partnered with industry leader Samsung for several years to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, and we’re happy to announce that we’ll bring custom graphics IP to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities. We’re really looking forward to Samsung providing more details later this year,” she added. Also Read - Computex 2021: When and how to watch, what to expect

Galaxy S21 Plus

Exynos powered Samsung phones could offer superior gaming performance from next year.

The availability of ray tracing and variable rate shading is unheard of in the mobile SoC space. Hence, we could be looking at a mighty chipset from Samsung that could challenge the supremacy of Qualcomm Snapdragon and Adreno chips. Rumours suggest that the Exynos 2200, as expected to be called next year, could also power a few laptops other than smartphones.

Samsung has been focusing on mobile gaming for a few years, promising superior experiences on Exynos-powered devices. However, the Qualcomm-powered Samsung devices exhibit superior performance and hence has led to Exynos earning a bad reputation in the mobile gaming industry.

At the moment, not many mobile games rely on advanced features like ray tracing and variable rate shading. Samsung could, however, partner with game studios to bring special titles that exploit the advantages on its Exynos devices. We have seen Samsung previously reserving Fortnite’s release on Android for its Galaxy devices for a month before releasing it for other devices.

AMD also revealed a couple of new graphics cards for the mobile platform as part of the RX 6000M series.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2021 6:08 PM IST

