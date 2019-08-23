comscore Next Vivo Z series phone may come with 48-megapixel triple camera setup
Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup

The next Vivo Z series phone could reportedly be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The company is said to launch the Vivo Z5 device, which was recently launched in China. Here's everything you need to know.

  Published: August 23, 2019 1:48 PM IST
vivo z5 china launch

(Photo: Vivo Z5)

Vivo launched its first Z-series phone in July this year. The Vivo Z1 Pro is India’s first phone to offer Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 712 SoC, and can be purchased via Flipkart and Vivo.com. Now, the company is reportedly planning to launch a new Vivo Z-series device in the country. A fresh report claims that the upcoming Vivo phone will come with a triple camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor.

The same handset is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The next Vivo Z series phone could be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, Digit reports. The Chinese company is rumored to launch the smartphone in India in the month of September. The cited source asserts that the phone maker might launch the Vivo Z5 device, which was recently launched in China.

The Vivo Z5 comes with three cameras at the back. This comprises of a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel secondary shooter (wide-angle) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. It features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. For security, there is face unlock and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC with a peak frequency of 2.3GHz. The chipset comes with eight Kryo 360 cores and Adreno 616 GPU. It was launched in three variants, with the base model featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other two models come with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

On the software front, the handset ships with Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS on top. It is kept alive by a big 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging using USB Type-C port. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Z5 includes dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and more. The base (6GB +64GB) model is priced at RMB 1,598 (approximately Rs 16,000). The 6GB + 128GB variant cost RMB 1,898 (approximately Rs 19,000). The 8GB + 128GB configuration cost RMB 2,298 (approximately Rs 23,000).

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 1:48 PM IST

