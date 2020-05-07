comscore NFC will soon let you wirelessly charge earbuds, wearables | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • NFC will soon let you wirelessly charge your earbuds and wearables, thanks to new WLC standard
News

NFC will soon let you wirelessly charge your earbuds and wearables, thanks to new WLC standard

News

The new addition will allow single-antenna devices like chargers and smartphones to charge other devices via NFC at 1W. This is enough to quickly charge small items like earbuds, bands and watches.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 1:26 PM IST
samsung galaxy buds wireless charging

The modern implementation of NFC support began in 2003 when the technology was approved as an ISO/IEC standard and later, as an ECMA standard. However, while a number of innovations have strengthened the technology since then, uses to most end-consumers seem limited. Mostly used for sharing small files, quick easy payments, and rapid pairing with accessories, NFC has probably not seen the growth it deserves in the last few years. Also Read - Xiaomi Youpin lists QCY T5 Pro TWS earbuds with wireless charging for around Rs 1,600

However, the NFC forum recently unveiled the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) for the technology, and that changes things. The new addition will allow single-antenna devices like chargers and smartphones to charge other devices via NFC. This charging power will be 1W, which is not a lot if you go by today’s numbers. However, it is easy to forget that 1W charging is still relatively quick wireless charging on the go for most earbuds and wearables. Also Read - LG Velvet confirmed to feature 10W wireless charging: Check specifications

Watch: Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Moreover, most modern upper mid-range smartphones and flagship phones have NFC. Implementation of NFC is much easier and common that the wireless charging pad. This could usher in a new transformation where we see support for reverse wireless charging come to more phones. Both Samsung and Huawei have introduced similarly working features recently. This includes the Samsung Wireless Powershare used in the Galaxy S10. However, these implementations don’t directly use NFC for the power transfer. Also Read - Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory back in active development; more details surface online

“NFC wireless charging is truly transformative because it changes the way we design and interact with small, battery-powered devices as the elimination of plugs and cords enables the creation of smaller, hermetically-sealed devices,” said NFC Forum chair Koichi Tagawa.

Motorola Razr 2019 listed on Flipkart with Rs 10,000 cashback offer; sale in India on May 8

Also Read

Motorola Razr 2019 listed on Flipkart with Rs 10,000 cashback offer; sale in India on May 8

Further, the new standard also allows NFC-enabled devices to communicate with each other. This means that compatibility between devices from various manufacturers will get better. Moreover, even devices other than smartphones can use the new feature. This includes NFC-equipped chargers, PCs, gaming controllers, tablets, and more.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
News
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Gaming

Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

Gaming

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone with 5000mAh Battery

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with 5000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera
Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart

News

Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart
Best Phone with 6GB RAM

Top Products

Best Phone with 6GB RAM
Samsung patches zero-click security vulnerability

News

Samsung patches zero-click security vulnerability

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ने ZenFone Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन के लिए दूसरा Android 10 बीटा अपडेट रिलीज किया

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट Mad Miramar के साथ हुआ लाइव

LG ने लॉन्च किया धांसू स्मार्टफोन LG Velvet, जानिए क्या है कीमत

सैमसंग के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 150 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

दमदार बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च Huawei MediaPad T8 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
News
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone
Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs
Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

News

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning
Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera