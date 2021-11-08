comscore Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers
  • Home
  • News
  • Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers
News

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

News

Nike is working towards releasing digital shoes and accessories for the upcoming virtual world. The sportswear brand is now looking to build a team that will develop these virtual products.

Nike

Image: Pixaby

Call it trend started by Mark Zuckerberg, now some major tech companies are announcing their plan to enter the Metaverse world. In line with the same, Zuckerberg changed its company’s name to Meta so people do not consider it just as a social media platform. Following Meta, Microsoft announced Mesh, its step towards the Metaverse world. Joining these tech giants now is Nike, the sportswear brand. Also Read - Facebook is changing its company name, but to what?

As per a latest report, Nike is working towards releasing digital shoes and accessories for the upcoming virtual world. The sportswear brand is now looking to build a team that will develop these virtual products. Nike is hunting to get people onboard who can design virtual products for the brand.

Nike begins hiring to build digital products

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the brand recently filed new trademark applications for some of its intellectual properties, including the NIKE branding, “Just Do It” tagline, and the swoosh logo to be used for virtual products. Gerben said that the sportswear brand is headed to the metaverse.

In addition, Nike is also looking for people who can design virtual products for digital spaces. The company is currently hiring people for the role of virtual material designer for footwear.

One of the job listings state that the virtual material designer “will play a key role in redefining [Nike’s] digital world, ushering [the brand] into the metaverse.” The company is looking for people with understanding of various 3D software, virtual material creation tools, shading models, rendering technology, and material capture solutions.

The sportwear brand hasn’t officially revealed when these virtual or digital products will be available for consumers to try on.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 9:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 8, 2021 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more
Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Free Fire latest rewards, new list of active codes for today

Gaming

Free Fire latest rewards, new list of active codes for today

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

News

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

News

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

News

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers
Facebook is changing its company name, but to what?

Apps

Facebook is changing its company name, but to what?

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Diamonds मिलेंगे फ्री, एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स ट्राई कर सकते हैं ये तीन ऐप्स

Realme GT 2 Pro अगले साल हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

फ्री फायर OB30 अपडेट के बाद एक्टिव एबिलिटी वाले बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स की लिस्ट

Vivo V23e के सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, मिलेगा 50MP का सेल्फी कैमरा!

फ्री फायर में शुरू होगा पेट मेनिया मोड, यूजर्स को मुफ्त में मिलेगा एक धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more
Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000
Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

News

Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers
Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone
Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

News

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers