Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

Call it trend started by Mark Zuckerberg, now some major tech companies are announcing their plan to enter the Metaverse world. In line with the same, Zuckerberg changed its company’s name to Meta so people do not consider it just as a social media platform. Following Meta, Microsoft announced Mesh, its step towards the Metaverse world. Joining these tech giants now is Nike, the sportswear brand. Also Read - Facebook is changing its company name, but to what?

As per a latest report, Nike is working towards releasing digital shoes and accessories for the upcoming virtual world. The sportswear brand is now looking to build a team that will develop these virtual products. Nike is hunting to get people onboard who can design virtual products for the brand.

Nike begins hiring to build digital products

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the brand recently filed new trademark applications for some of its intellectual properties, including the NIKE branding, “Just Do It” tagline, and the swoosh logo to be used for virtual products. Gerben said that the sportswear brand is headed to the metaverse.

Nike is heading to the metaverse. On October 27th the company filed new trademark applications for NIKE, JUST DO IT and the swoosh logo. The filings indicate an intent to make and sell NIKE-branded VIRTUAL shoes and clothing.#Nike #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/nisKVm2CTq — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 1, 2021

In addition, Nike is also looking for people who can design virtual products for digital spaces. The company is currently hiring people for the role of virtual material designer for footwear.

One of the job listings state that the virtual material designer “will play a key role in redefining [Nike’s] digital world, ushering [the brand] into the metaverse.” The company is looking for people with understanding of various 3D software, virtual material creation tools, shading models, rendering technology, and material capture solutions.

The sportwear brand hasn’t officially revealed when these virtual or digital products will be available for consumers to try on.