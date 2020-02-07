Nikon recently launched the Z50 in India. The camera was announced globally back in October 2019. However, it has now been launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 72,995. The camera comes with two kits. One has the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens and the other has the 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lens.

The lenses were also launched along with the camera globally. The Z50 is also Nikon’s first camera to feature the APS-C sensor. The brand earlier launched the Nikon Z6 and Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras in India.

Nikon Z50 specifications and features

The Nikon Z50 features a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor that is based on the D7500 sensor. The camera is further paired with the Nikon Expeed 6 image processor and borrows a similar auto-focus mechanism from the flagship Z series. The Z50 also features a face and eye-detection mode that helps with videography. The Nikon Z50 gets a native ISO range of 100 to 51,200. Moreover, it also comes with an in-camera RAW file converter.

Nikon is advertising the Z50 as a camera for enthusiasts and not just professional photographers. The camera hence features two creative preset modes that are easy to shoot with. When it comes to videos, the Nikon Z50 is capable of shooting at up to 4K UHD at 30fps. Alternatively, people can shoot 1080p footage at 120fps. Like other competitors, Nikon’s Z50 does not feature an in-body stabilizer. However, optical stabilization is present with the two new lenses offered with the camera.

The two new lenses are of the larger Z-mount. The lenses individually are priced at Rs 26,450 for the 16-50mm variant and Rs 31,450 for the 50-250mm telephoto zoom. Nikon also has an adapter that allows its F-mount lenses to work with Z-series cameras. However, users will be required to buy the adapter separately for this.