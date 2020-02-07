comscore Nikon launches Z50 APS-C Mirrorless camera for Rs 72,995 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nikon launches Z50 APS-C Mirrorless camera in India at Rs 72,995 with two new lenses
News

Nikon launches Z50 APS-C Mirrorless camera in India at Rs 72,995 with two new lenses

News

The Nikon Z50 features a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor that is based on the Nikon D7500 sensor.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 7:22 PM IST
Nikon Z50

Nikon recently launched the Z50 in India. The camera was announced globally back in October 2019. However, it has now been launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 72,995. The camera comes with two kits. One has the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens and the other has the 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lens.

Related Stories


The lenses were also launched along with the camera globally. The Z50 is also Nikon’s first camera to feature the APS-C sensor. The brand earlier launched the Nikon Z6 and Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras in India.

Watch: Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Nikon Z50 specifications and features

The Nikon Z50 features a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor that is based on the D7500 sensor. The camera is further paired with the Nikon Expeed 6 image processor and borrows a similar auto-focus mechanism from the flagship Z series. The Z50 also features a face and eye-detection mode that helps with videography. The Nikon Z50 gets a native ISO range of 100 to 51,200. Moreover, it also comes with an in-camera RAW file converter.

Nikon is advertising the Z50 as a camera for enthusiasts and not just professional photographers. The camera hence features two creative preset modes that are easy to shoot with. When it comes to videos, the Nikon Z50 is capable of shooting at up to 4K UHD at 30fps. Alternatively, people can shoot 1080p footage at 120fps. Like other competitors, Nikon’s Z50 does not feature an in-body stabilizer. However, optical stabilization is present with the two new lenses offered with the camera.

Nikon D780 First Impressions: Best of both worlds

Also Read

Nikon D780 First Impressions: Best of both worlds

The two new lenses are of the larger Z-mount. The lenses individually are priced at Rs 26,450 for the 16-50mm variant and Rs 31,450 for the 50-250mm telephoto zoom. Nikon also has an adapter that allows its F-mount lenses to work with Z-series cameras. However, users will be required to buy the adapter separately for this.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 7:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nikon Z50 launched in India at Rs 72,995
News
Nikon Z50 launched in India at Rs 72,995
Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds

News

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

News

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

News

These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch

Most Popular

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Nikon Z50 launched in India at Rs 72,995

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nikon Z50 launched in India at Rs 72,995

News

Nikon Z50 launched in India at Rs 72,995
Nikon D780 First Impressions

Review

Nikon D780 First Impressions
Nikon D780 Full Frame DSLR launched at CES 2020

News

Nikon D780 Full Frame DSLR launched at CES 2020
Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features

News

Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features
Canon EOS RP Review

Review

Canon EOS RP Review

हिंदी समाचार

Railofy App से बुक करें रेल की तत्काल टिकट, कंफर्म न होने पर मिलेगी फ्लाइट

Trending Technology News Today : Google Maps को अपडेट मिलने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Samsung Galaxy S20 के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आए प्रोटेक्टिव केस की तस्वीरें

Google Translate ऐप को भी मिला डार्क मोड

Netflix ने दिया ऑटो प्ले बंद करने का ऑप्शन, यूजर्स कर रहे थे इंतजार

News

Nikon Z50 launched in India at Rs 72,995
News
Nikon Z50 launched in India at Rs 72,995
Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds

News

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds
Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

News

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon
These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

News

These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch