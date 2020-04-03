comscore Nikon online photography classes are free in April | BGR India
Nikon online photography classes are free for a limited time

Nikon usually charges its students anywhere from $15 to $50 for each class. Interested readers can head to the Nikon website to get started.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 7:22 PM IST
Nikon School Online photography classes

Camera giant Nikon has just made a new announcement for its customers and all other camera enthusiasts. As part of the announcement, the company is turning its online photography classes free till the end of the month. This means that anyone interested in learning about photography and video can access the Nikon School content for free. These classes will especially be helpful for Nikon customers as they focus on features available on Nikon cameras. The company clarified that this change will only be applicable until April 30, 2020. Next month, the classes will go back behind its paywall. Let’s take a closer look at the details available.

Nikon online photography classes free access; details

According to a report from The Verge, all the 10 classes are part of the “Nikon School” learning program. The company usually charges its students anywhere from $15 to $50 for each class. Interested readers can head to the Nikon website to get started. It is worth noting that users need to sign up with their name and email address before viewing the classes. One can stream the classes after completing the sign-up process. It is also worth noting that each class is taught by a professional photographer. These classes dig deeper into the art to focus on in-depth lessons.

One should note that even though these classes focus on Nikon products, but they serve as a good starting point. The classes focus on the fundamentals of photography including how cameras capture images. They also cover various scenarios to provide a comprehensive understanding of the art.

Nikon also revealed that it made this move due to the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. The company is hoping that these classes can help people at home to learn new skills. It will also encourage people to stay at home while engaging in something productive. Last but not least, you don’t have to own a Nikon camera to attend these classes.

  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 7:22 PM IST

