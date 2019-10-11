comscore Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched
Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features

The latest Nikon Z50 comes with a smaller APS-C-sized sensor, unlike the Nikon Z7 and Nikon Z6 full-frame cameras. It is priced at $860 (approximately Rs 61,100), and will be up for grabs in the month of November.

Nikon has launched a new mirrorless camera under its Z series. The latest Nikon Z50 comes with a smaller APS-C-sized sensor, unlike the Nikon Z7 and Nikon Z6 full-frame cameras. It is priced at $860 (approximately Rs 61,100), and will be up for grabs in the month of November. The company has also announced new companion lenses for this mirrorless camera, which includes a 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR. Read on to know more about these products.

The newly launched Nikon Z50 camera boasts a slim and light body. It can also record videos at 120p slow-motion, time-lapse and interval timer modes, in-camera video trimming and up to 20 Creative Picture Controls. The camera also incorporates additional built-in stabilization while shooting Full HD or 4K video. It can shoot up to 11fps burst shots, and record videos up to 4K resolution (at up to 30fps) and 1080p resolution (at up to 120fps).

There is a 3.2-inch flip-down touchscreen display, an OLED viewfinder with a 2.36 million dot resolution. There is a pop-up flash as well. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.1ac, Bluetooth and a single card slot with support for UHS-II speeds. The camera also includes an Expeed 6 image processor for better low-light performance. It has an ISO range of 100-51,200 and on-sensor phase detection autofocus.

“The new Nikon Z50 is a small yet capable camera that brings the best of the Nikon Z series to all kinds of creators to discover, share and engage,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon. “The new Nikkor Z DX lenses expands the Nikon Z series to provide new creative tools for those looking to take their photo and video passions to new heights,” he added.

New lenses for the Nikon Z50

As mentioned above, the company has also announced new lenses for the Nikon Z50 camera. Nikon says Dual Detect Optical VR is enabled on the Z50 when paired with the new lenses to avoid camera shake while shooting. The newly launched lenses offer in-lens optical Vibration Reduction (VR) tech with camera shake compensation equivalent to 4.5 stops and 5.0 stops respectively. The latest camera from Nikon is also compatible with the existing Nikkor Z lenses. The Nikon Z50 with a one-lens kit with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens cost $999.95 (approximately Rs 71,200). The two-lens kit with both the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses cost $1349.95 (roughly Rs 96,100).

Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens

Besides, Nikon India has added a new Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens in its S-Line range. This will be available for purchase in India starting November 2019 at Rs 549,995. “The state-of-the-art Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is one-of-a-kind manual focus lens with the largest maximum aperture of any Nikkor ever: f/0.95. A testament to delivering ultimate optical performance thanks to the largest mount diameter in the industry. The lens delivers thrilling new capabilities for the Z series mirrorless system with vast depth-of-field control and elaborate bokeh for portraiture, superb point-image reproduction and low-light performance for night landscape.” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director – Nikon India.

Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features
