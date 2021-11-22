comscore These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list
  • Home
  • News
  • These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list
News

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

News

As per Twitter user Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News, nine Xiaomi smartphones have more or less been confirmed to receive the latest MIUI update in the first batch. The names of these phones have appeared inside MIUI 13’s source code.

MIUI 13

Xiaomi is expected to release the next iteration of MIUI very soon. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming MIUI version dubbed the MIUI 13 may release by later this year. No specific date has been revealed as of yet. However, a new report has revealed the names of some eligible devices. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

As per Twitter user Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News, nine Xiaomi smartphones have more or less been confirmed to receive the latest MIUI update in the first batch. The names of these phones have appeared inside MIUI 13’s source code. Also Read - Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

List of phones to be among the first ones to receive MIUI 13 update:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4
Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10S
Redmi K40
Redmi K40 Pro
Redmi K40 Pro+ Also Read - Redmi Note 11T launching on November 30, but you can get it for free: Here’s how

MIUI 13 release date

While the MIUI 13 release date hasn’t been revealed yet, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the rollout to happen by the end of this year. We await the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to reveal more details about the release of MIUI 13 in the days to come.

The aforementioned phones are expected to receive MIUI 13 update in the first batch. The rest of the eligible phones will get it in 2022. We still wait for the specific release date.

The smartphone manufacturer announced the newer MIUI version back in the month of June this year. The newer software version brings several changes and improvements in multiple performances and battery optimisations. MIUI 13 operating system will also bring a revamped UI design. The company claims the new OS will greatly improve the overall user experience.

Xiaomi recently pushed MIUI 12.5’s battery optimisations to the Redmi Note 11 Pro battery life. The recently announced MIUI 12.5 brings several performance-related tweaks and brings Atomic or Atomized Memory features that allow users to run more apps in the background.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 9:10 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 22, 2021 9:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if you phone is in the list
News
These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if you phone is in the list
Top 5 32-inch smart TV under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more

News

Top 5 32-inch smart TV under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more

Airtel Xstream fiber broadband plans: data benefits, OTT platforms, price, calling benefits, more

Telecom

Airtel Xstream fiber broadband plans: data benefits, OTT platforms, price, calling benefits, more

How to update the address on the Voter Id card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update the address on the Voter Id card: Follow these simple steps

Vivo V23e 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM: Check specifications, price

Mobiles

Vivo V23e 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM: Check specifications, price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Top 5 32-inch smart TV under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more

Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

News

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Mobiles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here
Xiaomi 12X: A compact iPhone 13 mini like phone with premium Snapdragon SoC?

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12X: A compact iPhone 13 mini like phone with premium Snapdragon SoC?
Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

Mobiles

Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market
Redmi Note 11T launching on November 30, but you can get it for free

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launching on November 30, but you can get it for free

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका, रिचार्ज प्लान 25 पर्सेंट तक हुए महंगे

PhoneSpy नाम का खतरनाक वायरस चुरा रहा है आपके फोन का डेटा, जानें क्या करें?

Google Pixel 6A: सस्ते पिक्सल फोन में भी मिलेगी प्रीमियम डिजाइन, जानें क्या होगा खास

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रहे Booyah Helm समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, करना होगा यह छोटा सा काम

आज के फ्री फायर रिडीम कोड्स फ्री दिलाएंगे Heartthrob हेड और वेपन लूट क्रेट

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list
News
These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list
Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November
Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more
Top 5 32-inch smart TV under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 32-inch smart TV under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more
Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers