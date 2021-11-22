Xiaomi is expected to release the next iteration of MIUI very soon. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming MIUI version dubbed the MIUI 13 may release by later this year. No specific date has been revealed as of yet. However, a new report has revealed the names of some eligible devices. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

As per Twitter user Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News, nine Xiaomi smartphones have more or less been confirmed to receive the latest MIUI update in the first batch. The names of these phones have appeared inside MIUI 13's source code.

List of phones to be among the first ones to receive MIUI 13 update:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

MIUI 13 release date

While the MIUI 13 release date hasn’t been revealed yet, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the rollout to happen by the end of this year. We await the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to reveal more details about the release of MIUI 13 in the days to come.

The aforementioned phones are expected to receive MIUI 13 update in the first batch. The rest of the eligible phones will get it in 2022. We still wait for the specific release date.

The smartphone manufacturer announced the newer MIUI version back in the month of June this year. The newer software version brings several changes and improvements in multiple performances and battery optimisations. MIUI 13 operating system will also bring a revamped UI design. The company claims the new OS will greatly improve the overall user experience.

Xiaomi recently pushed MIUI 12.5’s battery optimisations to the Redmi Note 11 Pro battery life. The recently announced MIUI 12.5 brings several performance-related tweaks and brings Atomic or Atomized Memory features that allow users to run more apps in the background.