Nintendo looking to substitute components as chip shortage hits hardware development

Nintendo reveals that the global chip shortage, which has forced the company to downscale its expected sales for the much-loved Switch device, is also hindering hardware development.

  • Published: November 6, 2021 4:30 PM IST
Nintendo-Switch

(Representational Image: Nintendo)

The global chip shortage is worsening each day with the impact having an effect not just on leading industries but for consumers as well as delays get even longer and sales are on the downhill. In this regard, Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has revealed that the global chip shortage, which had already forced the company to downscale its expected sales for the much-loved Switch device, is also hindering hardware development. Also Read - Nintendo Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed until Spring 2022: Here's why

Nintendo executive Ko Shiota said that the semiconductor situation is having some effect on hardware development, reports GizmoChina. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

“We are looking at substituting components and tweaking designs to try and reduce the impact,” said Shiota. Also Read - Cricket 22 release set for November 25: Priced at Rs 3,999, pre-orders live now

The chip shortage has affected various tech-reliant industries across the globe including the automobile, consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, televisions, home appliances, and more. In a statement given to CNBC last month, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has speculated that the global chip shortage will likely linger for a lot longer.

He said that he expects the shortage to extend at least until 2023. This announcement comes a day after the company President Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the chip shortage shows no sign of easing up, and it has forced the company to cut down on its annual sales forecast of the Nintendo Switch by 6 percent.

Furukawa also revealed that the company is struggling to meet the increased demand in the year-end holiday shopping season as chip shortages interrupt production. The gaming giant depends heavily on its console business, all the while deep-pocketed rivals such as Microsoft are expanding subscription and cloud gaming services.

Nintendo further stated that it “plans to continue to expand its business around the core concept of creating unique integrated hardware-software products.”

(With IANS inputs)

  • Published Date: November 6, 2021 4:30 PM IST

Nintendo looking to substitute components as chip shortage hits hardware development
Nintendo looking to substitute components as chip shortage hits hardware development
