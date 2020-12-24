comscore NITI Ayog's cloud serviceDigiboxx launched: All you need to know
NITI Ayog introduces Digiboxx cloud service: Know features, plans and more

NITI Ayog has introduced the home-grown cloud service called Digiboxx to promote the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision in India

NITI Ayog, in order to promote the ‘Armanirbhar Bharat’ initiative has introduced the indigenous cloud service, known as Digiboxx in the country. The cloud service will be helpful for easy storing and managing data, which can be even shared with people. The aim is to make digital asset management go ‘Vocal for Local.’ Read on to know more about the new service. Also Read - Legacy infrastructure holding back Indian firms going digital

NITI Ayog’s Digiboxx: Features, prices and more

The Digiboxx cloud service is meant for individuals, SMBs, and enterprises. The platform lets users store files, photos, or other assets. The data stored will be governed by the Personal Data Protection (PDP) bill to safeguard the security and privacy of the users. Also Read - IBM signs MoU to ensure cloud technology in Telangana colleges

Digiboxx has a feature called InstaShare that allows users to share the data stored on Digiboxx in a jiffy with your email ID or mobile number. Also Read - Indian Railways to have a regulatory body on lines of telecom sector: Suresh Prabhu

Users can search for data with the help of metadata search and upload multiple file-formats in different sizes. In the case of SMBS and enterprises, the overall look of the platform can be customized and custom workflow can be created for easy management of tasks. They can also add feedback and collaborate better.

The platform also comes with features such as on-demand and real-time access to data and editing. This allows users to easily manage the data either on the go or via any device. The digital assets stored can be easily managed with the ability to track them with the help of analytics. The data can be instantly accessed and organized, especially the important data.

Digiboxx can be purchased by individuals for free with 20GB of storage with 2GB of file size limit. There is also a paid plan that offers 5TB of storage with a 10GB of file size limit. It is priced at Rs. 30 a month and Rs. 360 per year.

For businesses, there is a Rs. 999 plan (per month) with 50TB of cloud storage, 10GB of file size limit, and the ability to add up to 500 users. It is priced at Rs. 11,988 a year. Further, there is another plan for enterprises that can include more than 500 users and can be customized sans a file size limit.

NITI Ayog’s Digiboxx can be used by creating an account either via the website or the Android/iOS app. You can download the Digiboxx app via the Google Play Store or the App Store.

  Published Date: December 24, 2020 10:49 AM IST

