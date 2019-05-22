comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • ​Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched for Rs 10,999
News

​Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched for Rs 10,999

News

Customers can buy the Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV via Flipkart. The TV comes with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and A+ grade panel along with a dynamic contrast ratio of 200000:1.

  • Updated: May 22, 2019 5:47 PM IST
Noble 32-inch HD ready TV

Noble Skiodo has launched a new 32-inch HD ready smart TV. Priced at Rs 10,999, customers can buy it via Flipkart. In addition to an ultra HD slim bezel design, the TV comes with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and A+ grade panel along with a dynamic contrast ratio of 200000:1.

The smart TV promises to deliver superior audio precision with 20W inbuilt speakers. Noble Skiodo says that the “Dual Built-in box shape speakers, creates a wider and louder range to deliver immersive surround sound using Dolby decoder technology, boosting TV sound quality.” The TV is powered by Cortex A53 processor, which is accompanied by 1GB RAM/8GB ROM internal storage.

Apple updates its MacBook Pro lineup with faster processors and tweaked keyboards

Also Read

Apple updates its MacBook Pro lineup with faster processors and tweaked keyboards

The TV also comes with built-in support for Miracast wireless casting technology along with an E-Share app that helps users display the contents of their smartphone or any other smart device on the TV. The smart TV also boasts of over Rs 500 in-built apps. In terms of connectivity, it also offers support for 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB port, Wi-Fi and LAN. The Smart TV also comes with a Smart Remote, which also has a mouse cursor.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Besides, earlier this year, the company launched its first Smart HD LED TV. The 39-inch Smart HD TV with model number “NB39INT01” comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999. It is also available for purchase via Flipkart. Additionally, this TV is also available via offline stores. The panel operates at 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. Noble Skiodo claims that this TV can play 4K UHD ready content on the television.

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

Also Read

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

Additionally, the 39-inch smart TV is powered by a Cortex A7 SoC with Quad-core CPU, which is aided by 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. Connectivity options include two USB Type-A ports, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet Port and Wi-Fi. The smart TV also offers support for what the company claims as “Intelligent User Interface,” which allows the software to directly show the content on the home screen of the TV based on the interests of the customer.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 22, 2019 4:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 22, 2019 5:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
News
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Tata Sky set top box prices slashed by Rs 400

News

Tata Sky set top box prices slashed by Rs 400

Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched

News

Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched

How to set up emergency contact on lock screen

How To

How to set up emergency contact on lock screen

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

News

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched

Tata Sky set top box prices slashed by Rs 400

Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched

News

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions
Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

News

Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo ने 12 हजार रुपये में लॉन्च किया Lenovo Z6 Lite स्मार्टफोन

क्या है Paytm Postpaid? बिना क्रेडिट कार्ड के ऐसे करें शॉपिंग

Noble Skiodo ने 32-inch HD ready Smart TV 10,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

Jabra ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नॉइस कैंसिलेशन वाला Jabra Elite 85h हेडफोन

Jivi Mobiles ने 1799 रुपये में लॉन्च किया N3720 Power फोन, दूसरे फोन को भी कर देता है चार्ज

News

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
News
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Tata Sky set top box prices slashed by Rs 400

News

Tata Sky set top box prices slashed by Rs 400
Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched

News

Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched
Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

News

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web
Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

News

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs