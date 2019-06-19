comscore Noble Skiodo 40-inch smart TV price starts at Rs 16,999 | BGR India
Noble Skiodo 40-inch Full HD Smart TV launched in India, priced at Rs 16,999

Noble Skiodo's latest smart TV price in India starts from Rs 16,999. The TV offers support for more than 500 applications, including Hotstar, Voot, YouTube, and more.

Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV

Noble Skiodo has expanded its portfolio and launched a new NB40MAC01 smart TV in India. The latest Noble Skiodo Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 16,999. For the price, the 40-inch Noble Skiodo smart TV offers support for more than 500 applications, including Hotstar, Voot, YouTube, and more. It comes with 1920×1080 pixels resolution with 16 million colors. The smart television also features 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage.

The smart TV also comes with built-in support for Miracast wireless casting technology along with an eShare app. This helps users display the contents of their smartphone or any other smart device on the TV. The company claims that the smart TV offers “high contrast crystal clear picture”. Furthermore, the company says that the TV comes with “AI-powered Sensy tech that creates a TV guide app.”

The TV also comes with two speakers that provide an output of about 10W x 10W. In terms of connectivity, Noble Skiodo has added two USB Type-A ports, and two HDMI ports. The TV also supports an Ethernet Port and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Smart TV also comes with a Power Saving Mode, enabling low power consumption. Moreover, the TV also comes with a smart remote, that has a dedicated button for Netflix.

The latest smart TV from Noble Skiodo is already available for purchase via leading retail and e-commerce stores in India. Besides, earlier this year, the company launched a 39-inch Smart HD LED TV for the same price. This Smart TV comes with a 1366×768 pixels resolution with 16.7 million colors. The company claimed that the TV can offer 4K UHD ready content. It is powered by Cortex A7 SoC with quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage.

The smart TV comes with the same speakers that the 40-inch TV is offering. It also supports two USB Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet Port, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The company packs two different remotes, the first one for TV functionality. The second one is “magic remote”, which packs a built-in keyboard and motion sensor to navigate the interface of the Smart TV.

