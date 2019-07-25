Noble Skiodo recently introduced a 32-inch HD ready Smart TV in India for Rs 10,999. The company also launched a 40-inch full HD Smart TV for Rs 16,999. Now, the company has expanded its product portfolio with two new HD Ready TVs in India. The new TVs are offered in 24-inch (NB24VRI01) and 32-inch (NB32R01) options. Here is everything you need to know about the Noble Skiodo HD Ready TVs.

Noble Skiodo 24-inch (NB24VRI01): Price in India, specifications

Available for Rs 6,799, it is one of the most affordable HD ready TVs in the market. With a screen size of 24-inch and resolution of 1366x768pixels, the TV comes with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The TV comes with 1 HDMI port and 2 USB ports. The built-in speakers offers 20W output. It also includes a range of apps and services, along with built-in games.

You can buy the TV from Flipkart with no cost EMI options starting at Rs 189 per month for 36 months. An exchange discount of Rs 3,000 can also be availed when you give your old TV.

Noble Skiodo 32-inch (NB32R01): Price in India, specifications

The NB32R01 comes with a 32-inch screen with a resolution of 1366x768pixels. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 8,499. No cost EMI options start at Rs 237 per month. Exchange discount of up to Rs 4,000 can also be availed. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card users can also avail 5 percent instant discount. The HD Ready TV has a wide viewing angle of 178-degrees. You also get built-in games, 1 HDMI port and 2 USB ports.

Noble Skiodo Smart TVs

As mentioned above, the company offers 32-inch HD ready and 40-inch full HD Smart TVs as well. Powered by Android OS, the TVs come with Facebook, YouTube, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix app support. It also supports Google Play Store to download compatible games and apps.