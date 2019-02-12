Noble Skiodo launches NB39INT01, its first 39-inch Smart HD TV for Rs 16,999

Noble Skiodo has just launched its first Smart HD LED TV with a 39-inch panel in India. The company has priced the Smart HD TV with model number “NB39INT01” for Rs 16,999 and interested buyers can head to Flipkart to get the television. For the people who don’t want to make the purchase on the internet, the Smart HD TV is already available from “leading retails” stores across the country. Talking about the specifications of the Smart TV, it comes with a 1,366 x 768 pixels resolution with 16.7 million colors. The company claims that the TV can play 4K UHD ready content on the television.

The smart television is powered by Cortex A7 SoC with Quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. The company claims that the TV offers “high contrast crystal clear picture”. Noble Skiodo also claims that the television is made with the help of “moisture free components” that is “environment-friendly”. The LED TV also comes with built-in support for Miracast wireless casting technology along with an E-Share app that helps users display the contents of their smartphone or any other smart device on the TV.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The TV also comes with two speakers that provide an output of about 10W x 10W giving users a “theatre-like ambiance”. In terms of connectivity, Noble Skiodo has added two USB Type-A ports, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet Port and Wi-Fi connectivity. The company packs two different remotes, the first one for TV functionality and the second one is termed as the “magic remote” which packs a built-in keyboard and motion sensor to navigate the interface of the Smart TV. The smart TV is based on Android TV but the company has not confirmed the version on its product placement.

The NB39INT01 smart TV from Noble Skiodo also supports what the company claims as “Intelligent User Interface” which allows the software to directly showcase the content on the home screen of the Smart TV based on the interests of the user. This UI offers options on the home screen from about 3,00,000 hours worth of content along with user-interest-based videos. The suggested videos are taken from pre-loaded apps and services including Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.