Noble Skiodo has taken wraps off a new 40-inch NB40MAC01 smart TV in India. The newly launched Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 in the country. For the price, the Noble Skiodo smart TV promises 1,00,000+ hours of Content. It reportedly offers support for more than 500 apps, which includes Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, and more. The 40-inch TV comes with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with 16 million colors. The company is offering it in 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage option.

The smart TV also comes with built-in support for Miracast wireless casting technology along with an eShare app. This helps users display the contents of their smartphone or any other smart device on the TV. The company claims that the smart TV offers “high contrast crystal clear picture”. Furthermore, the company says that the TV comes with “AI-powered Sensy tech that creates a TV guide app.”

The TV also comes with two speakers that provide an output of about 10W x 10W. In terms of connectivity, Noble Skiodo has added two USB Type-A ports, and two HDMI ports. The TV also supports an Ethernet Port and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Smart TV also comes with a Power Saving Mode, enabling low power consumption. Moreover, the TV also comes with a smart remote, that has a dedicated button for Netflix.

The latest smart TV from Noble Skiodo is already available for purchase via leading retail and e-commerce stores in India. Besides, earlier this year, the company launched a 39-inch Smart HD LED TV for the same price. This Smart TV comes with a 1366×768 pixels resolution with 16.7 million colors. The company claimed that the TV can offer 4K UHD ready content. It is powered by Cortex A7 SoC with quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage.

This 39-inch smart TV also offers the same speakers that the 40-inch TV packs. In terms of connectivity, the TV comes with two HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet Port, and Wi-Fi. Interestingly, Noble Skiodo also packs two different remotes. The first one for TV functionality and the second one is a “magic remote.” This one offers a keyboard and motion sensor to navigate the interface of the TV.