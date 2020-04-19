comscore TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Noida teen ‘depressed’ from less likes on TikTok videos; takes his life
News

Noida teen ‘depressed’ from less likes on TikTok videos; takes his life

News

Several studies have also noted that the quest for likes, followers and engagement can take a toll on users. According to a recent report, a Noida teen took an extreme measure due to less likes on his TikTok content.

  • Published: April 19, 2020 12:10 PM IST
Tiktok

Social media websites across the world run on invisible algorithms these days. These algorithms are automated data-powered processes that push one post over the other. They also result in pushing a post from one user over the other. Most of the times the sequence of the posts on the automated feeds is determined from the algorithms. This likely means that they are not controlled by any particular user on the website. Certain parameters such as a large following can influence the place of a post in the feed. However, one has to actually gain the following in the first place. Most users from platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are engaged in a quest to gain more likes. Also Read - TikTok hacked: Popular short-video app hacked by 2 developers to display security vulnerabilities

Noida teen takes extreme measure over less TikTok likes

Users usually engage in this quest for more likes in hopes to gain more followers. The follower number can also likely lead to a false sense of popularity and social standing. However, a lack of the number of likes, popularity, and followers can likely affect the mental health of several users. Several studies have also noted that the quest for likes, followers and engagement can take a toll on users. According to a recent report, a Noida teen took an extreme measure. As per the report, the teen took his life after being “depressed”. Also Read - TikTok crosses 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Taking a closer look, the 18-year old TikTok user was unhappy that he was not getting “likes” on his content. Noida Sector 39 police noted the report about the incident in Salarpur. As per the information, the police immediately reached the location after receiving the alert. Also Read - Indian government reportedly asked TikTok, Facebook to remove misinformation on coronavirus

TikTok hacked: Popular short-video app hacked by 2 developers to display security vulnerabilities

Also Read

TikTok hacked: Popular short-video app hacked by 2 developers to display security vulnerabilities

The police noted that it was investigating the case amidst preliminary information. Authorities could not find any suicide note. The police will also continue to dig in the case to find more information.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2020 12:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
News
Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

News

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

News

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

News

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'

Entertainment

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

News

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos
Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

News

Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021
TikTok hacked by 2 developers to highlight security flaws

News

TikTok hacked by 2 developers to highlight security flaws
TikTok crosses 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store

News

TikTok crosses 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store
India reportedly asked TikTok, Facebook to remove misinformation on coronavirus

News

India reportedly asked TikTok, Facebook to remove misinformation on coronavirus

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन्स नहीं, 3 मई तक सिर्फ जरूरी सामान ही बेच पाएंगी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियां

OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Airtel यूजर्स को इन छह शहरों में मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड डाटा और कॉलिंग

Best Mobile Phone : 2000 रुपये की कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट फोन, दमदार बैटरी के साथ मिलते हैं शानदार फीचर

Flipkart ने लॉकडाउन के बीच स्मार्टफोन के लिए ऑर्डर लेने शुरू किए, 20 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी डिलीवरी

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
News
Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

News

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update
TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

News

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos
Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

News

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones
Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

News

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers